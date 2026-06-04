NEA taps surveillance tech, video analytics to boost fight against rat infestations

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) is exploring the use of more advanced technologies such as video analytics and machine learning to strengthen efforts against rat infestations.



The agency currently deploys thermal and passive infrared cameras to monitor rodent activity and identify hotspots.



Machine learning can cut down the manual work of reviewing footage to identify rats, said Mr Bernard Chiang, assistant manager at NEA’s rat control section.



“With this, we can actually (have) the manpower to deploy more passive infrared cameras and cover a wider area.”



This comes as rat infestations remain a public health concern in Singapore.



NEA deployed 40 thermal cameras from January to April this year, and is on track to exceed last year's total of 84. The number of deployments per location varies according to site conditions and coverage requirements.

As rats are nocturnal and tend to avoid humans, these tools can help authorities better understand their behaviour and movement patterns, said Mr Chiang.



Data gathered over the past two years has shown that rats use features such as external air-conditioning units and pipes to access upper floors of buildings in search of food and nesting sites, he added.