Singapore retrenchments climb in Q1, with sharper rise in incidence among degree holders, older workers: MOM

SINGAPORE: An ongoing restructuring in professional and knowledge-intensive sectors drove a notable shift in layoffs among degree holders in the first quarter of 2026, with the incidence of retrenchment rising sharply for this group, the Manpower Ministry (MOM) said on Monday (Jun 15).

The incidence of retrenchment, which refers to the rate of being laid off within a specific demographic, also rose among older workers aged 50 to 59 – rising from 2.8 to 3.1 per 1,000 resident employees.

Overall, the number of retrenchments went up in this time period. MOM's latest quarterly labour market data showed retrenchments rising to 3,830 in Q1 2026, up from 3,690 in Q4 2025.

This was largely driven by restructuring or reorganisation rather than cost-cutting, said MOM. Retrenchments were mainly in external-oriented sectors like manufacturing, financial services and professional services.

The overall incidence of retrenchment, at 1.6 per 1,000 employees, remains "within non-recessionary norms", the ministry added.