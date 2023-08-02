CNA Explains: What is the role of a Speaker of Parliament in Singapore?

SINGAPORE: Marine Parade MP Seah Kian Peng was on Wednesday (Aug 2) elected Singapore’s 11th Speaker of Parliament.

He takes over from Tan Chuan-Jin, who resigned from parliament and the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) last month over his extramarital affair with fellow PAP MP Cheng Li Hui.

We often hear MPs acknowledge the Speaker before their turn at the podium, but what exactly does a Singapore Speaker of Parliament do?

What is the role of a Speaker in Singapore?

A Speaker presides over House sittings and enforces and regulates rules of debate to ensure the orderly conduct of parliamentary business.

The Speaker is overall in charge of the administration of parliament and its secretariat.

During parliament, the Speaker decides who has the right to speak. He also puts the questions for MPs to debate and vote on.

The Speaker has to remain impartial and fair to all the MPs while carrying out the duties.

“As the guardian of parliamentary privileges, MPs look to the Speaker for guidance on procedures and he gives his rulings on any point of order, if necessary,” according to the Singapore parliament website.

The Speaker also acts as the House representative in its relations with other parliaments and outside bodies. The Speaker represents parliament at national events and official visits overseas. He or she also welcomes visiting dignitaries.

While the Speaker does not take part in parliamentary debates, he or she is allowed to abstain, or vote for or against a motion if he or she has an original vote as an elected MP. But the Speaker has no casting vote.

According to the standing orders of parliament, the Speaker may adjourn a parliament sitting without putting any question or suspend it for a time, in the event of “grave disorder” in parliament.

The Speaker is assisted by two Deputy Speakers, who are currently MP Christopher de Souza (PAP-Holland-Bukit Timah) and MP Jessica Tan (PAP-East Coast).