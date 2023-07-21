Logo
Singapore

Seah Kian Peng to be nominated Singapore's new Speaker of Parliament
Seah Kian Peng to be nominated Singapore's new Speaker of Parliament

File photo of Marine Parade MP Seah Kian Peng speaking in parliament.

21 Jul 2023 12:05PM (Updated: 21 Jul 2023 12:14PM)
SINGAPORE: Marine Parade MP Seah Kian Peng will be nominated as Singapore's new Speaker of Parliament at the next sitting in August, announced the Prime Minister's Office on Friday (Jul 21).

The Speaker's post became vacant after Tan Chuan-Jin resigned from parliament and the People's Action Party (PAP) this week over an affair with fellow MP Cheng Li Hui. 

Mr Tan, 54, also made headlines earlier this month for his use of "unparliamentary language" in the House. He was heard muttering an expletive following a speech by Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim.

Mr Seah is currently the Group CEO of NTUC Enterprise. He stepped down last year from his role as Group CEO of NTUC FairPrice, which operates Singapore's largest supermarket chain.

Mr Seah has been MP for Marine Parade GRC since 2006 when he was first elected to parliament.

He was Deputy Speaker from October 2011 to January 2016.

Source: CNA/gs

