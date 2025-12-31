Singapore Sailing Federation faces relocation as Long Island project looms

The federation’s president Stanley Chan said the choice of a new site for its headquarters will be crucial to the sport’s survival.

"We have to be very careful about where we want to build the new National Sailing Centre, because that will impact optics (and) accessibility to the sport. If it's a place that is not accessible, the sport might just die off," he said.

He added that the federation is working closely with various government agencies to find a viable location.

WHY THE EAST COAST IS OPTIMAL FOR SAILING

For the federation, the challenge goes beyond relocating infrastructure. It also involves ensuring the sport remains accessible, sustainable and competitive.

Located along East Coast Park since 1999, the National Sailing Centre has provided sailors with wide open spaces as well as clean and safe coastal waters.

Sea sports enthusiasts say the east coast is the most suitable area in Singapore for activities such as sailing, windsurfing and kitesurfing.

Sailing club director Ho Kah Soon cited the area's accessibility, favourable wind conditions and the absence of major shipping lanes.

"Facing the open Singapore Strait and South China Sea, (the east coast) enjoys an unobstructed wind fetch. The coastline from Changi to Marina Bay is relatively open and linear, allowing winds to flow smoothly over water with minimal turbulence from dense high-rise clusters," said Mr Ho, who runs the Constant Wind Sea Sports Centre.