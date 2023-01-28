IN FOCUS: Dealing with the Sammyboy sex forum's role in illegal activity

SINGAPORE: Brian's polytechnic years were some of the best of his life — something he largely attributes to his discovery of the Sammyboy website.

At the age of 18, a classmate introduced him to the predominantly sex-themed online forum. He initially saw no appeal in it until the other teenager told him how to access lewd images of women and even sexually explicit “stories” written by forum members.

While some of the photos were seemingly taken with consent, many, including upskirt images, were clearly not.

This did not bother Brian at all, who requested that his real name not be used in this article. In fact, it elevated Sammyboy to a step higher than “conventional porn sites” and led him to frequent it, he told CNA.

“I began logging in every day, multiple times a day. I guess you can say I was addicted to it.

“I was awkward and shy and never had a girlfriend at the time ... plus, it never got shut down like some other sites.”

Brian, now aged 25 and a student at Nanyang Technological University, is just one among thousands of members of the infamous Sammyboy forum.

The website, which has attracted the authorities’ attention over the years due to its sexually provocative and occasionally illegal content, has also led members of the public to question why it continues to operate. Its role in high-profile court cases has resulted in further attention.

Lawyers told CNA that advances in technology and its servers being based abroad may limit what action can be taken against it. Not all parts of the forum run afoul of the law either.