New rule limits customers to 10 postpaid SIM cards across all telcos

PAST RESTRICTIONS ON SIM CARD REGISTRATION

Authorities have been tightening SIM card limits over the years as part of anti-scam measures implemented by IMDA and telcos.

In April 2015, authorities reduced the maximum number of prepaid SIM cards a person could register from 10 across all telcos to three.

In April last year, authorities limited individuals to up to 10 postpaid SIM cards per telco.

Other safeguards were also put in place. These included requiring government-issued identification documents for registering SIM cards and Singpass for online registrations.

Foreign passports are also no longer allowed for postpaid SIM card registrations.

“Despite these measures, IMDA and (the) Singapore Police Force are still observing an increasing trend of SIM mules purchasing postpaid SIM cards in bulk across different retailers,” said the authorities.

“After purchasing the SIM cards, the mules would hand them over to criminal syndicates or scammers, who will then use them for illicit purposes.”

If convicted, scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates face mandatory caning of at least six strokes and up to 24 strokes.

Scam mules face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

They will also be barred from registering any new SIM cards.

Discretionary caning will apply if the offender knew or intended for their actions to be used to commit or facilitate scams.

It will also apply if the enabler was used in a scam, the offender knew or had reason to believe it would be used for a crime and they did not take reasonable steps to ensure it would not be used to commit or facilitate the commission of a scam.

“To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests from others to use their SIM cards as they will be held accountable if these SIM cards are linked to crimes,” said IMDA and the police.

“IMDA will continue to assess if more measures are required to strengthen existing levers against scams,” they added.

The police said in a separate news release on Friday that they had arrested 35 people between Jan 8 and 16 for their suspected involvement in providing registered postpaid SIM cards for monetary gains.

Seventeen others are assisting with investigations, they added.

The subscribers handed over between 30 and 69 registered SIM cards to the syndicate’s courier, said the police.

According to preliminary investigations, they had allegedly been offered between S$15 (US$11) and S$20 per registered SIM card.

Anyone convicted of knowingly providing a registered SIM card to another person to facilitate a crime for any gain may face a fine of up to S$10,000, up to three years’ jail or both.