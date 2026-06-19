SCDF opens marine HQ on Pulau Brani with real-time surveillance tech, ship rescue training facilities
The four-storey facility on Pulau Brani also houses a dedicated ground control station where officers can remotely operate drones and support ongoing trials of an unmanned surface vessel.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has opened a new Marine Division headquarters on Pulau Brani, a four-storey facility designed to bolster the force's response to maritime emergencies including fires and sea rescues.
Equipped with technologies that allow real-time monitoring of incidents, the headquarters also has a dedicated ground control station where officers can remotely operate drones and support ongoing trials of an unmanned surface vessel.
The facility is also designed to support multi-agency coordination during major incidents such as ship fires and chemical, biological and radiological emergencies, with SCDF saying the technologies would enhance situational awareness and enable faster, more agile responses during high-risk operations.
Training infrastructure includes a height rescue platform and a tunnel designed to replicate the interior of a ship, allowing marine responders to rehearse emergency scenarios in realistic conditions.
The headquarters will also support emergency preparedness programmes for maritime stakeholders, including ferry, harbour craft operators and pleasure craft companies.
Law Minister Edwin Tong officially opened the facility on Friday (Jun 19), noting that demands on maritime emergency response continue to grow alongside Singapore's busy maritime sector.
Singapore records more than 130,000 vessel calls annually as one of the world's busiest transshipment and bunkering hubs, he said, adding that protecting the country's waters requires skilled officers, advanced vessels, strong partnerships and robust infrastructure.
Mr Tong, who is also Second Minister for Home Affairs, pointed to a fire that broke out aboard the World Legacy cruise ship in February, when SCDF Marine Division officers worked with other agencies to manage the incident.
“This incident also underscored an underlying fact that success depends not only on the courage and skills of SCDF officers, but also on their ability to assess the situation swiftly and accurately, coordinate effectively, and exercise decisive judgment under time-critical and demanding conditions,” he said.
A viewing gallery at the headquarters showcases heritage items and milestones marking the Marine Division's development over the past decade.
Established in 2012, the division handles a wide range of sea emergencies including hazardous material incidents, marine firefighting and rescue operations in Singapore's waters.
Its new Punggol Marine Fire Post will also be operationalised by 2028 to cut response times and boost maritime operations in nearby waters.