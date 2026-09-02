Road safety, drug addiction among Sim Ann’s focus areas as Second Minister for Foreign and Home Affairs

SINGAPORE: Improving road safety, tackling issues around drug addiction and strengthening Singapore’s ties with its regional neighbours will be among Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann’s priorities in the coming years.

Ms Sim, who was appointed to the roles in July, also said Singaporeans need to be alert to attempts by external actors to influence them and turn differences within society into divisions.

“With geopolitical uncertainty, one of the trends that I think Singaporeans need to be very aware of is that all over the world we see external actors seeking to influence, and Singapore is not immune to that,” she told CNA.

She said the country’s multicultural and multiracial identity, as well as its religious harmony, are strengths that Singaporeans should be confident in, particularly in the face of such attempts at influence.