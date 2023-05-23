Singapore farms see damaged crops, depleted livestock yields from recent hotter weather

The temperature hit 37 degrees Celsius in Ang Mo Kio on May 13, equalling a 40-year record for the highest daily maximum temperature here. Temperatures in several locations across the country also exceeded 36 degrees Celsius.



The National Environment Agency (NEA) had previously said April and May, which are inter-monsoon months, are usually warmer because of strong solar heating, light and variable wind conditions.

DELAYED HARVESTS, SHRINKING PRODUCE

Some farms said their production has gone down as much as 20 per cent.



Goat farm Hay Dairies, for instance, is looking at a 15 per cent drop in milk yield. It is managing the slide by helping its goats stay cool.



“The goats will drink more water, we will add a bit more minerals into their water supply,” said Hay Dairies owner Leon Hay.



“These minerals will help to regulate the body temperature. At the same time, they will also let the goats be mentally more calm so that the heat will not get to them.”



He added that the farm has ventilation fans that will be turned on for a longer period of time.



However, this also means that utility bills have gone up by around S$600.