Singaporeans living abroad cast their votes at overseas polling stations and by post

Singaporeans turned up at various overseas polling stations, in cities such as Beijing, Hong Kong, Tokyo and London, to cast their votes for Singapore’s ninth President on Friday (Sep 1).

Some 6,649 Singaporeans who are living overseas registered to vote for the Presidential Election.

Of these, 3,217 will be casting their ballots in person at one of 10 overseas polling stations. The overseas polling stations are in Beijing, Canberra, Dubai, Hong Kong, London, New York, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo and Washington.

“I thought it's important for us to come in person to physically put a vote in,” said Mr Teo Swee Wei, who works in Tianjin.

“Of course, there are other ways of voting, but I personally prefer to do it in person.”