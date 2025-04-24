Singapore Red Cross to send another S$600,000 in aid to Myanmar in wake of deadly quake

ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR MYANMAR

Nearly a month after the devastating 7.7-magnitude Myanmar earthquake that killed over 3,500 people, needs for shelter, safe water, food, healthcare and sanitation remain critical, said SRC.

On top of an ongoing civil war, Myanmar has experienced an unprecedented heatwave with temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius. The country is also gearing up for the monsoon season in June, which will likely see flooding and a rise in waterborne diseases.

The upcoming tranche of aid will therefore focus on monsoon and heat preparedness.

The SRC will also supply items such as shelter kits, solar generators and medicine. It will deploy a water sanitation and hygiene team to install and maintain water filters.

The latest effort is on top of the S$550,000 worth of humanitarian aid sent in early April and a previous contribution of S$150,000 that was sent to address immediate needs in the aftermath of the disaster.

Secretary General and CEO of SRC, Mr Benjamin William, said that the road ahead in Myanmar will be “long and complex”.

“The relief effort will not end soon. It will take months, even a couple of years, before all the communities are reached and the basic needs met,” he said.