Singapore Red Cross to send another S$600,000 in aid to Myanmar in wake of deadly quake
The organisation's latest tranche of support will also include 810 tents to Gaza and S$600,000 to Syria.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) will send additional tranches of humanitarian aid in response to escalating needs in Myanmar, Gaza and Syria.
It signed humanitarian partnership agreements on Thursday (Apr 24) with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) to coordinate efforts for the humanitarian crises.
SRC's latest response will include a further S$600,000 (US$458,000) in humanitarian aid to Myanmar, about 810 tents for displaced communities in Gaza and an additional S$600,000 in humanitarian assistance to Syria.
ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR MYANMAR
Nearly a month after the devastating 7.7-magnitude Myanmar earthquake that killed over 3,500 people, needs for shelter, safe water, food, healthcare and sanitation remain critical, said SRC.
On top of an ongoing civil war, Myanmar has experienced an unprecedented heatwave with temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius. The country is also gearing up for the monsoon season in June, which will likely see flooding and a rise in waterborne diseases.
The upcoming tranche of aid will therefore focus on monsoon and heat preparedness.
The SRC will also supply items such as shelter kits, solar generators and medicine. It will deploy a water sanitation and hygiene team to install and maintain water filters.
The latest effort is on top of the S$550,000 worth of humanitarian aid sent in early April and a previous contribution of S$150,000 that was sent to address immediate needs in the aftermath of the disaster.
Secretary General and CEO of SRC, Mr Benjamin William, said that the road ahead in Myanmar will be “long and complex”.
“The relief effort will not end soon. It will take months, even a couple of years, before all the communities are reached and the basic needs met,” he said.
THE WORSENING SITUATION IN GAZA
To support the communities in Gaza, an SRC operations coordinator is in Cairo to work with the Egyptian Red Crescent Society to coordinate the Singapore organisation's ongoing humanitarian support.
In its latest tranche of support, the SRC procured 800 small tents and 10 big tents for displaced communities. The small tents can house up to 6,400 people, while the big ones can accommodate larger families, serve as prayer areas and aid distribution points.
“The amount that we can contribute is still minuscule compared to the needs on the ground, but we have to do what we can,” said Mr William.
In May last year, the Singapore Red Cross deployed eight civilian volunteers to support its relief operations in Gaza.
The Israel-Hamas war is now into its 18th month. At least 51,200 people have been killed, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza.
“If you look at Gaza, it's a catastrophe on all fronts, and there is nothing where you can find something positive over the last almost two years,” said Mr Juan Pedro Schaerer, the head of the regional delegation of the ICRC.
Relief efforts have been hampered by restrictions at the Rafah border crossing and ongoing violence that recently killed Palestine Red Crescent volunteers and staff in Gaza.
THE CRISIS IN SYRIA
On the situation in Syria, Mr William said it is dealing with a “complex crisis” amid a civil war and the aftermath of a deadly 7.8 magnitude quake that struck the country and neighbouring Türkiye in February 2023.
More than 5,700 people were killed in Syria, and more than 8 million people were affected, SRC said.
To support long-term recovery efforts, the SRC will commit an additional S$600,000 in humanitarian assistance.
The additional efforts will support a range of critical interventions, including enhancements to nutrition services to address malnutrition, essential medical supplies and water sanitation initiatives in Northwest Syria.
“The Singapore Red Cross will remain unwavering in its commitment to helping to rebuild the lives and ensuring that no one is left behind or forgotten,” said Mr William.
“And in the case of Syria, this can easily happen.”
CHALLENGES TO RELIEF EFFORTS
One of the biggest challenges impeding these relief efforts is access.
In Myanmar, much of the quake-hit zones are in areas that are affected by the ongoing civil war.
Although a ceasefire has been announced, there are still conflicts, making it difficult for humanitarian actors to know which safe spaces they can access, said Mr William.
This is on top of the fact that a lot of infrastructure has collapsed due to the earthquake, making it challenging to access affected areas, he added.
Mr Elkhan Rahimov, the IFRC representative to ASEAN, added that another challenge is the shifting attention of the public to other issues.
“Unfortunately, even with the disasters on this scale, attention shifts quite swiftly from one emergency to another,” he said.
But the first response always comes from the community, he added.
To date, the SRC has raised more than S$4 million through its public appeal for those affected by the Myanmar earthquake.
“The generous outpouring of support has enabled SRC to deliver critical aid, but the needs on the ground remain urgent,” the SRC said.
It has called on the public to continue to support the affected communities.
The SRC is running public fundraising appeals for Gaza until Apr 30, and for the Myanmar and Thailand earthquake until May 30.