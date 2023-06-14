Racehorse owners, industry to appeal against Singapore Turf Club closure

SINGAPORE: A group of horse owners will send a proposal to the government asking that horse racing be allowed to continue in Singapore.

This was the conclusion following a meeting between the owners and horse trainers from the Association of Racehorse Trainers (ART) held on Wednesday (Jun 14) evening.

About 30 racehorse owners were present, along with about 20 horse trainers, those at the meeting told reporters.

This is the first time an organised appeal against the government's decision to close the club has been publicly discussed since the announcement on Jun 5 that the Singapore Turf Club will close by October 2024 and that the land will eventually be redeveloped.