Some horse owners at Singapore Turf Club eye exit as early as August; closure may also affect Malaysia’s racing scene

Mr Lim, who poured in over S$100,000 last year to set up his stable services business, is concerned that owners who do not want to stick around could end up passing the buck to trainers like him.

“They might not want to continue to be the horse owners if they give up horse racing. At the end of the day, we will be the ones who have to take care of the horses and all of the costs will be on us,” he said.

Of the current 700 horses at the Turf Club, industry players said there is unlikely to be more than 300 left by Oct 2024.

CLOSURE MAY AFFECT MALAYSIA

One Turf Club in Malaysia said it is ready to build stables to take in horses from Singapore.

The Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur has 880 stable boxes with about 85 per cent occupancy. It said it has the capacity to build another 200 if there is demand.

“It is up to the trainers and owners in Singapore – if they want to race in Malaysia. And up to Malaysian owners if they want to purchase horses from Singapore,” said Mr Clement Chew, deputy chairman of Selangor Turf Club.

“If there is such demand, we are prepared to take in some of these horses.”