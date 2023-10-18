Singaporeans advised to defer all travel to Lebanon amid volatile situation in region: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel to Lebanon, while those currently in the country should leave as soon as possible via commercial options, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Wednesday (Oct 18).

Singaporeans who choose to remain in Lebanon should remain vigilant, monitor local developments closely and heed the advice of the Lebanese government, said the ministry in a travel advisory, which noted "the volatile situation in the region".

"Singaporeans should also avoid travel to the Lebanon-Israel border areas, as well as avoid protests and large gatherings," MFA added.

MFA on Oct 10 advised Singaporeans living in Israel and the Palestinian Territories to leave as soon as possible via commercial options. It previously said Singaporeans should avoid all travel to the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Israel’s borders with the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria.

Militant group Hamas on Oct 7 launched a surprise attack against Israel, the biggest in 50 years, and leaving more than 1,000 dead. Israel has since pounded Gaza with repeated air strikes, leaving at least 3,000 killed in Gaza, with the spiralling violence threatening a major new Middle East war.

On Tuesday, a strike killed hundreds of people at a Gaza hospital, marking the bloodiest single incident in the enclave during the current cycle of violence. Palestinian authorities and the Israeli military have blamed each other for the strike.

There have also been clashes along Israel's border with Lebanon - the deadliest in the Lebanon border area since a 2006 war between Israel and Shiite militant group Hezbollah.

Singapore has strongly condemned the attack by Palestinian militants on Israel, calling for an immediate end to the violence.

Singaporeans are strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA so that the ministry can contact them should the need arise.

Those who require consular assistance while in Lebanon may contact the Singapore Honorary Consulate-General in Beirut or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours) at:

Honorary Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Beirut

Address: Center Sofil, Charles Malek Avenue

Achrafieh, Beirut, Lebanon P.O. Box 166730

Telephone: +961-1-334-335, 200-786, 200-787

Email: singaporeconsulate [at] cyberia.net.lb

MFA Duty Office

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Fax: +65 6476 7302

Email: mfa_duty_officer [at] mfa.gov.sg