SingPost saga a matter of corporate governance, no impact on domestic postal services: MDDI

SINGAPORE: The government on Tuesday (Jan 7) said that domestic postal services by Singapore Post were not affected in the recent incidents that led to the firing of three top executives in December.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has assessed and is satisfied that the incident was confined to international transshipment parcel delivery overseas and did not affect regulated domestic postal services, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How said on Tuesday (Jan 7) in response to parliamentary questions.

"This is a matter of corporate governance, which the SingPost board is dealing with," he said.

In December, SingPost dismissed its group chief executive officer Vincent Phang, group chief financial officer Vincent Yik and head of its international business unit Li Yu for mishandling whistleblowing reports related to the alleged falsification of e-commerce shipment data.

The three former executives have said they would contest their sackings.

Mr Tan said SingPost's board has assured the government that postal service operations are not affected.

"Nonetheless, IMDA will continue to keep a close watch to uphold the public’s interests," he said.

"As the public postal licensee, we expect SingPost to meet its obligations for its regulated postal businesses. These include ensuring that domestic letter delivery meets IMDA’s quality of service standards."