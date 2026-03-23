Singtel users report service disruptions

SINGAPORE: Singtel users reported service disruptions on Monday (Mar 23), with over 9,000 reports linked to the telco logged on Downtector as of 3.45pm.

Half of these reports involved broadband internet, according to Downdetector, which collates status reports from several sources.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Singtel said that it was aware that some customers were experiencing "some connectivity issues".

"Our engineers are investigating and we'll provide updates shortly," the telco said.

The latest issues come after three consecutive days of mobile service disruptions last week, the first of which resulted in a nine-hour interruption on Mar 16.

Frustrated customers left comments on Singtel's Facebook page on Monday.

“Appears Singtel broadband is down,” wrote a user named Benny Tan.

Another user named Bernice Tay said: “I am working without the proper connection that affects all my online meetings, email, and even two phone connections!”

Singtel said on Mar 20, following the string of disruptions, that some users may continue to experience intermittent issues over the next few days as the telco works to improve its network.

CNA has asked Singtel if Monday's disruptions are linked to these network adjustments.