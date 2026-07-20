Parents of teenager who died during 2024 Maldives school trip sue SJI International
Jenna Chan's parents filed a negligence lawsuit against SJII on what would have been her 17th birthday.
SINGAPORE: The parents of Jenna Chan, the 15-year-old student who died during a school expedition to the Maldives in November 2024, filed a lawsuit on Monday (Jul 20) alleging negligence against St Joseph's Institution International (SJII).
Jenna's parents, Dr Jennifer Liauw and Mr Alan Chan, who are suing as co-administrators of her estate, said they resorted to litigation after more than 20 months of trying to obtain answers about her death from the school.
"We did not want to be here," said Dr Liauw.
"For over a year and a half we asked the school to work with us to find out what happened so this can never happen to another child. Every door was closed. This claim is about accountability, and about making sure Jenna is the last."
The claim, which seeks damages arising from Jenna's death, was filed in the General Division of the High Court on what would have been the teenager's 17th birthday.
Jenna, a Singaporean who was a Grade 9 student at SJII, died on Nov 8, 2024, after reportedly being struck by the propeller of a reversing boat while snorkelling near Dhigurah Island in the Alifu Dhaalu Atoll.
THE INCIDENT
The lawsuit alleges that on the morning of Nov 8, 2024, Jenna entered the water from a boat after receiving permission to do so from the accompanying teachers for the trip. Shortly afterwards, the boat's engine was engaged, and she was struck by the vessel's rotating propeller.
According to the family's statement of claim, the boat then reversed towards others in the water until one of the teachers shouted at the captain to stop. The claim states that Jenna was stuck under the boat at this time.
The two accompanying teachers then dived beneath the boat to free Jenna, before fellow students helped haul her onto the vessel. She briefly regained consciousness and whispered: "Help me."
She was then brought to the Dhigurah Health Centre and was pronounced dead about 15 minutes after her arrival.
The lawsuit alleges that the Maldives expedition formed part of SJII's compulsory Outdoor Education programme, which all Grade 9 students were required to complete as part of the school's curriculum. The expedition was run by the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme (MWSRP), a United Kingdom-registered charity engaged by the school.
The family alleges SJII failed to assess the safety of the destination adequately, properly vet MWSRP as a provider for schoolchildren, ensure suitable supervision during the excursion and verify that marine activities were conducted under safe conditions.
They also allege that the school gave parents repeated assurances about safety, including that it had "all emergency procedures in place" to address "every single scenario that can happen".
The family further alleges that SJII withheld information after Jenna's death, refusing to allow the parents to meet the two accompanying teachers or to provide them with the school's investigation findings despite repeated requests.
According to the statement of claim, no investigation report has been shared with the family.
The claim argues that because Jenna was participating in a compulsory school activity while under SJII's custody and care, the school owed her a non-delegable duty of care that could not be delegated to a third-party provider.
According to the statement of claim, the school's solicitors, Rajah & Tann Singapore, wrote in a letter dated Nov 21, 2025, that SJII did not owe Jenna a "positive non-delegable duty of care to protect and safeguard her from the risk of harm".
The letter also said the school had engaged MWSRP as an independent contractor and was "not liable for all negligent acts and/or omissions of the MWSRP, its agents or servants or contractors".
CNA has reached out to SJII for comment.
DAMAGES SOUGHT
The lawsuit seeks declarations that SJII breached the contractual and legal duties of care it owed to Jenna and that clauses in the school's consent form seeking to exclude or limit liability for injury or death are invalid.
The family is also seeking general damages, aggravated damages, exemplary and punitive damages, interest and legal costs.
The statement of claim does not specify the total amount of damages sought. Instead, most of the claims, including general damages, bereavement damages and loss of dependency, will be assessed by the court if liability is established.
The family is also claiming S$77,506.87 (US$60,100) in special damages incurred to date. This comprises S$9,026.33 in funeral expenses, S$63,230.12 for investigation report expenses, S$3,965.20 in transportation and travelling expenses, S$792.54 for expert reports and S$492.68 for obtaining letters of administration.
In addition to damages on behalf of Jenna's estate for her pain and suffering before her death, her parents are claiming bereavement damages under Singapore's Civil Law Act and damages for loss of dependency.
The statement of claim says Jenna, a triple science student who hoped to become a specialist doctor like her mother, would likely have given at least 40 per cent of her future monthly salary to her parents.
MOE DECLINED TO INVESTIGATE
On Jul 15, 2025, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a statement that it would not be investigating the school's management over the incident as it was satisfied that relevant safety processes had been adhered to.
MOE said at the time that it had been "closely engaging" the school's board of governors, which oversees its operations and policies, and that it understands the school has safety processes in place for overseas trips.
MOE also said that privately funded schools (PFSs) – schools catering to international students and local students who prefer an alternative schooling option – such as SJII are "outside the mainstream school system and have autonomy over their operations, policies and governance".
Beyond the lawsuit, Jenna's parents are urging the government to review oversight of PFSs.
"Parents would reasonably believe these schools are subject to government oversight," said Mr Chan.
"They are not. We found that out in the worst way possible. No other family should have to. Jenna’s death should not be in vain, and we hope it's a catalyst for positive change in our educational system."