Public advised to avoid St Joseph’s Church in Bukit Timah after suspicious item found: Police
St Joseph’s Church has been evacuated amid ongoing police operations, with the SAF’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosive Defence Group called in to assist.
New: You can now listen to articles.
SINGAPORE: Members of the public have been advised to avoid St Joseph's Church in Bukit Timah after a suspicious item was found, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Sunday (Dec 21).
"The police are attending to a case of suspicious item at St Joseph’s Church located at 620 Upper Bukit Timah Road," SPF said in a statement on Facebook.
"The police have secured the area and the church has been evacuated while police operations are ongoing. Members of the public are advised to avoid the location and its vicinity and comply with officers’ instructions."
Police said they had activated the Singapore Armed Forces’ (SAF) Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosive Defence Group to support operations, with personnel deployed at the scene.
In a statement on Facebook, St Joseph’s Church said it was temporarily closed and advised churchgoers to go to other churches for Sunday mass. A notice on the church website also stated that all mass services planned for Sunday had been cancelled until further notice.
Police said in an earlier post that they received a call at about 7.10am for assistance at the church and officers were at scene attending to the incident.
In November last year, a priest at the same church was stabbed during mass. A 37-year-old man was subsequently charged with stabbing Catholic priest Christopher Lee in the mouth.
In another incident a month later, a man was found with a folding knife at the same church, with police then saying the suspect was assisting with investigations.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
Source: CNA/sn
Also worth reading
Content is loading...