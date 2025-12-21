Public advised to avoid St Joseph’s Church in Bukit Timah after suspicious item found: Police

SINGAPORE: Members of the public have been advised to avoid St Joseph's Church in Bukit Timah after a suspicious item was found, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Sunday (Dec 21).

"The police are attending to a case of suspicious item at St Joseph’s Church located at 620 Upper Bukit Timah Road," SPF said in a statement on Facebook.

"The police have secured the area and the church has been evacuated while police operations are ongoing. Members of the public are advised to avoid the location and its vicinity and comply with officers’ instructions."

Police said they had activated the Singapore Armed Forces’ (SAF) Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosive Defence Group to support operations, with personnel deployed at the scene.

In a statement on Facebook, St Joseph’s Church said it was temporarily closed and advised churchgoers to go to other churches for Sunday mass. A notice on the church website also stated that all mass services planned for Sunday had been cancelled until further notice.