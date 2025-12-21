26-year-old church volunteer arrested after suspicious item found at St Joseph's Church in Bukit Timah
The item resembled an improvised explosive device but was found to be three cardboard rolls and wires with no explosive elements present.
SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man was arrested under anti-terrorism laws on Sunday (Dec 21) after a suspicious item was found at St Joseph's Church in Bukit Timah.
The church was evacuated on Sunday morning while the authorities investigated the incident. The item was later assessed to be harmless.
The police said in a Facebook post that they received a call for assistance regarding a suspicious item at the church, which is located at 620 Upper Bukit Timah Road.
When the police arrived, the 26-year-old man, identified as a church volunteer, said he had discovered a suspicious item in a drain within the church premises.
"Thereafter, he immobilised himself and held on to the suspicious item," the police added.
In the interest of public safety, the police secured the area while the premises were evacuated. The police also activated the SAF's Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosive Defence Group to conduct further assessment.
"Following thorough checks, the item, which resembled an improvised explosive device, was assessed at about 10.40am to be three cardboard rolls and wires taped with black tape with no explosive elements present. It was subsequently removed from the scene by the police.
"Police operations have since concluded and the cordon at the location has been lifted at 5.10pm. No injuries were reported."
The police added that the man was arrested under Section 8(2)(a) of the United Nations (Anti-terrorism Measures) Regulations and that investigations are ongoing.
"QUICK, CALM AND RESOLUTE RESPONSE"
St Joseph’s Church said in a Facebook statement on Sunday morning that it was temporarily closed and advised churchgoers to proceed to other churches for mass.
A notice on the church website also stated that all mass services planned for Sunday were cancelled until further notice.
The church later said in an update that masses will resume "as per normal" from Monday.
When CNA arrived at the scene shortly after 10am, police vehicles and a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicle were parked inside the church compound.
Police officers and church wardens were stationed at the entrance to direct members of the public away.
An elderly couple, who are regular churchgoers, were waiting at the entrance.
The woman, who declined to be named, told CNA they were waiting to retrieve their car parked within the compound.
The couple had arrived after 6am to attend mass at 7.30am but were asked to evacuate before the service began.
Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan was seen driving into the church compound at 10.47am. He is the Holland-Bukit Timah GRC Member of Parliament for the ward where St Joseph’s Church is located.
At about 10.50am, three police officers appeared to be searching the grassy perimeter of the church compound as well as a large drain running alongside it.
An explosive ordnance disposal vehicle, accompanied by another car, was then seen driving out of the church compound around 11am. Dr Balakrishnan left about 20 minutes later, without speaking to media.
The minister later posted on Facebook to express his thanks to SPF, SAF's CBRE Defence Group and SCDF for their "quick, calm and resolute response", as well as church volunteers.
MAN IN HANDCUFFS
Mr Oliver Esquierdo, 54, and his family were at the church to attend the 11.30am mass service as they usually do. They were turned away as the public was still not allowed to enter.
The family of four have been regulars at the church since 2009.
They said this was the first time they had experienced the church being closed because of a suspicious object.
"I'm not scared, I’m surprised only," Mr Esquierdo told CNA, adding that the congregation has been good and welcoming.
At about 1.45pm, a handcuffed man in a blue shirt was led out to the car park and a search was conducted on a parked white car.
Just before 3pm, officers were seen going through some items, including two tool boxes, that were in the boot of the white car the suspect was brought to earlier.
A police crime scene investigation van left the church just after 5pm. Shortly after that, officers who were deployed outside the entrance went inside the church compound and the gates at the main entrance closed.
In November last year, a priest at the same church was stabbed during mass. A 37-year-old man was subsequently charged with stabbing Catholic priest Christopher Lee in the mouth.
In another incident a month later, a man was found with a folding knife at the same church, with police then saying the suspect was assisting with investigations.
ALL PLACES OF WORSHIP MUST REMAIN SAFE SPACES: FAISHAL IBRAHIM
In a Facebook post, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Faishal Ibrahim said the incident was deeply concerning but added that he was relieved the item was found to be harmless.
Calling the incident "unsettling", Mr Faishal added: "Our places of worship, whether churches, mosques, temples or others, must always remain safe spaces where congregants can pray and gather in peace. Any incident that threatens this sense of safety undermines the trust and harmony that bind us together as a society.
"Singapore is a multiracial and multi-religious nation. Mutual respect, understanding and the freedom to practise one’s faith without fear are fundamental to who we are. We must reject actions that sow anxiety or create divisions, and remain vigilant in safeguarding our social cohesion."
He also called on the Malay-Muslim community to stand in solidarity with their Christian friends during this period, noting how members of different faiths extended their support after an envelope containing pork was sent to Al-Istiqamah Mosque in Serangoon in September. A 61-year-old has since been charged with deliberately intending to wound racial feelings.
Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo said the police and CBRE effectively dealt with the suspicious object.
"Thanks to the vigilance of the community, for the well wishes from all Singaporeans. Our multi-racial and multi-religious society is a precious and hard won asset that we need to continue to protect as one people," he said in a Facebook post.