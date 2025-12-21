26-year-old church volunteer arrested after suspicious item found at St Joseph's Church in Bukit Timah

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man was arrested under anti-terrorism laws on Sunday (Dec 21) after a suspicious item was found at St Joseph's Church in Bukit Timah.

The church was evacuated on Sunday morning while the authorities investigated the incident. The item was later assessed to be harmless.

The police said in a Facebook post that they received a call for assistance regarding a suspicious item at the church, which is located at 620 Upper Bukit Timah Road.

When the police arrived, the 26-year-old man, identified as a church volunteer, said he had discovered a suspicious item in a drain within the church premises.

"Thereafter, he immobilised himself and held on to the suspicious item," the police added.

In the interest of public safety, the police secured the area while the premises were evacuated. The police also activated the SAF's Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosive Defence Group to conduct further assessment.

"Following thorough checks, the item, which resembled an improvised explosive device, was assessed at about 10.40am to be three cardboard rolls and wires taped with black tape with no explosive elements present. It was subsequently removed from the scene by the police.

"Police operations have since concluded and the cordon at the location has been lifted at 5.10pm. No injuries were reported."

The police added that the man was arrested under Section 8(2)(a) of the United Nations (Anti-terrorism Measures) Regulations and that investigations are ongoing.

