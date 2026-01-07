Strong appetite for film festivals and indie films in Singapore despite cinema closures

SINGAPORE: A new dedicated space for independent cinema opened in Singapore last week, offering a boost to the local film scene after a year marked by a slew of cinema closures.

Launched by the Singapore Film Society (SFS), the initiative – called SFS Somerset – will screen up to eight local and international independent films each week at Golden Village’s Cineleisure Hall 6.

The 66-seat hall is being used rent-free for the year-long pilot. SFS said the space is intended as a regular home for curated, non-mainstream films.

The experiment comes after the departure of several cinema operators in 2025, including indie stalwart The Projector, which ceased operations at Golden Mile Tower in August.

In March, Filmgarde Cineplexes closed its last outlet in Kallang, while Cathay Cineplexes exited the industry altogether in September amid mounting cost pressures.

SFS chairman Kenneth Tan said the idea for the new screening space emerged as the society looked for ways to respond to the closures.

Having “one place as a home base”, he said, would give audiences a clear rallying point to discover films other than what is in the mainstream.

That led to discussions with Golden Village, which Mr Tan said were facilitated by decades of prior collaboration with the operator through seasonal film festivals and independent screenings.