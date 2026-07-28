441 suicides reported in Singapore in 2024; deaths among adults aged 30 to 39 up 50%
Suicide was the second leading cause of death among adults aged 30 to 39.
SINGAPORE: Singapore recorded 441 suicides in 2024, with deaths among adults aged 30 to 39 rising 50 per cent from the previous year even as numbers declined across all other age groups.
The Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) said on Tuesday (Jul 28) that the figures, based on finalised data from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), also showed suicide was the second leading cause of death among adults aged 30 to 39.
There were 99 suicides in this age group in 2024, up 50 per cent from 66 the year before. Citing observations made through its 24-hour crisis helplines, SOS said adults aged 30 to 39 often face complex pressures and psychosocial stressors related to family, employment, and social isolation.
It added that 256 suicides were reported in Singapore in 2025 based on provisional data. The organisation noted that final figures can differ substantially, with the number of suicides in 2024 revised upward from a provisional figure of 314 deaths to 441 after the data was finalised.
Explaining the discrepancy between provisional and final suicide figures, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam said in a written parliamentary reply last September that the provisional number published in the annual report on registration of births and deaths reflects only cases confirmed as suicides at the time the report is released.
Some cases of unnatural deaths may still be awaiting the outcome of a coroner's inquiry when the report is published.
Once the coroner's inquiry is completed, some of these cases may be reclassified as suicides and will be reflected in the following year's publication.
Of the 441 reported suicides, 290 or 65.8 per cent were men, while the remaining 151 or 34.2 per cent were women.
According to SOS, the disparity was particularly evident among adults aged 60 and above, with men in that age range dying by suicide at around three times the rate of women.
"Existing research suggests that males are more socially isolated, more reserved in seeking help when experiencing emotional distress, and are more likely to use highly lethal means in suicide attempts," SOS said.
"For older persons aged 60 and above, key issues remain medical issues and social isolation, as they experience a decline in physical health, mobility and social connections."
Women accounted for one-third of suicides in 2024, but SOS noted that they made up 62.5 per cent of suicide-related calls and texts received by the organisation.
SOS said this pointed to higher rates of help-seeking among women in relation to pressures associated with differing societal roles and norms, such as caregiving responsibilities and gender-based violence.
Suicide also remained the leading cause of death among youths aged 10 to 29, with SOS noting struggles among this age group with stressors related to family, education and interpersonal relationships.
The suicide death rate in 2024 went up by 0.04 to 8.23 per 100,000 residents, according to the suicide prevention centre.
Dr Jared Ng, medical director, psychiatrist and senior consultant at Connections MindHealth, said: "These should not just be numbers. Behind each one is a parent who still lies awake wondering what they missed, a friend who wishes they had called back.
"That grief can last a lifetime."
SOS said it de-escalates and prevents one person at imminent risk of suicide every 13 hours through timely crisis intervention.
Over the past year, SOS responded to more than 55,000 calls and chats via its 24-hour hotline and CareText services.
Early intervention was another area it focused on, with its Be A Samaritan programme aiming to equip more individuals to recognise distress early, start conversations, and guide those in need towards appropriate support.
More than 2,000 individuals across workplaces, schools, and communities were trained in the past financial year.
SOS also provided in-person counselling services and support groups to more than 1,200 individuals experiencing emotional crisis.
"Suicide prevention cannot rest solely with crisis services or mental health professionals," said SOS CEO Terry Siow.
"It requires all of us as family members, friends, colleagues, and neighbours, to recognise when someone may be struggling and have the confidence to start a conversation and direct them to the appropriate support resources."
Where to get help:
National mental health helpline: 1771
Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767
Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019
You can also find a list of international helplines here. If someone you know is at immediate risk, call 24-hour emergency medical services.