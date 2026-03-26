Impact of telco service disruptions may be far-reaching, more can be done to minimise frequency: Experts

SINGAPORE: More stress tests and stricter change management controls are some of the measures telecommunication operators can take to minimise instances of mobile service outages, said experts.

Singtel customers reported connectivity issues on three consecutive days last week, as well as Monday (Mar 23) this week.

Professor Anthony Tung from the National University of Singapore’s School of Computing said that telcos could conduct more stress tests and implement better real-time monitoring of systems.

“Operators need earlier warning signs. Better real-time monitoring and anomaly detection, including AI tools where useful, can help spot unusual behaviour before it becomes a larger disruption,” he added.

On Mar 19, Singtel Singapore CEO Ng Tian Chong apologised for the outages and said that the disruption that occurred on the first day - lasting more than nine hours - was due to a "mechanical fault".

Separately, on Mar 17, about 2,000 customers faced mobile connectivity issues due to “a software bug from an earlier pre-planned IT system upgrade”.

Following those disruptions, the company carried out some network reconfigurations to further stabilise and optimise performance, Mr Ng added.

During this process, there was a brief spike in network traffic at around 5.30pm on Mar 18. However, he said that this was resolved within about an hour.

Mr Ng added that these events were unrelated to one another.