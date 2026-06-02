Türkiye, Singapore among countries rejecting ‘strategic resignation’ amid global disorder, says Turkish foreign minister

SINGAPORE: Türkiye and Singapore are among “a handful of wise and responsible nations” which have rejected “strategic resignation” amid a rapidly fraying global order but have instead turned to active diplomacy and regional partnerships, said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

“In this, Türkiye and Singapore share a common instinct,” said Fidan, who was delivering a lecture organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) at Singapore’s Raffles Hotel on Tuesday (Jun 2).

He said that the world is going through a rare historical moment “where nearly every fault line of the international system (is) moving at once”.

“We're witnessing what feels like decades of geopolitical turbulence compress into a few years,” he said.

The current international order no longer resembles “a fixed constellation” and that this has “profound consequences” on modern diplomacy and statecraft.

The minister further noted that the “traditional boundaries” between diplomacy and war, economy and security, as well as domestic and foreign policy “have blurred significantly”.

“This reflects the emerging reality driven by (the) rise of hybrid conflicts, hyperconnectivity, and the weaponiation of mutual interdependence. So, how are prominent global actors responding to this relentless motion and all these challenges?

“Global institutions are increasingly paralyed, and many actors continue to approach a changing world with obsolete assumptions. They remain unwilling or unable to leave comfort zones in which they long operated on autopilot; perhaps they are waiting for stability to reappear in a form they recognie,” said Fidan.

The minister noted that such an outlook is “not prudence”, but instead is an “abdication of agency”.