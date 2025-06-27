Unemployment inches up in Q1 2025 as jobs growth slows: MOM

SINGAPORE: Overall unemployment in Singapore rose slightly from 1.9 per cent at the end of 2024 to 2 per cent at the end of the first quarter of 2025, according to latest figures from the Manpower Ministry (MOM).

Data released on Friday (Jun 27) showed that the labour market continued to grow but dipped from 7,700 jobs in Q4 2024 to 2,400 in Q1 2025.

Job vacancies rose from 77,500 in December 2024 to 81,100 in March, reflecting a broad-based increase, although manufacturing showed signs of slowing labour demand.

MOM’s labour market statistics for Q1 2025 did not capture the potential impact of the United States’ tariff increases, as these were announced in early April.

The unemployment rate is part of a basket of indicators that MOM is watching closely to measure the tariffs’ effects going forward, said Mr Ang Boon Heng, director of the manpower research and statistics department.

Other indicators are an increase in short work-weeks and temporary layoffs, which tend to be employers’ first response before retrenchment, as well as a drop in job vacancies and weak hiring sentiment, he said.

The global economic outlook remains uncertain in the near term, but Singapore’s external demand outlook has improved slightly as major economies have taken steps to deescalate trade tensions, said MOM.