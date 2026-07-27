Technology can make worksites safer, but good practices remain key: Industry players

SINGAPORE: Companies are tapping technology in new ways to improve safety at work, with innovations ranging from cooling garments that help combat heat stress to software that detects unsafe practices in real time.

But those deploying such tools say they are most effective when backed by strong safety practices, clear procedures and human oversight.

TECHNOLOGY COMPLEMENTS SAFETY CULTURE

At the upcoming NS Square in Marina Bay, a robot is being used for a routine task – spray-painting.

It delivers a more consistent finish while reducing the amount of manual work required, helping to make the construction site both more efficient and safer.

The project’s leaders say technology is only one part of the equation. Regular oversight and consistent safety standards remain vital.

"We have monthly committee meetings. We insist that the bosses, the subcontractors, come on a quarterly basis to the site to understand (it) and the conditions their teams are facing," said Mr Murray Dundas, Expand Construction's executive director and project director for NS Square.

The site is also trialling garments fitted with cooling gel that helps workers cope with rising temperatures. Activated by water or sweat, the gel helps lower body temperature and reduce heat stress.

According to Expand Construction, field trials found that the garments – which include singlets and arm sleeves – lowered surface temperature by about 4°C and were well received by workers.