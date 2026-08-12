Police to train teachers, social workers to spot signs of youth gang involvement
A new programme will also help young people who want to leave gangs make a clean break and rebuild their lives.
SINGAPORE: Teachers and social workers will be trained by the police to recognise early signs of gang associations, as part of broader efforts to prevent youth offending.
A new initiative will also help young people who want to leave gangs.
Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs, announced the measures on Wednesday (Aug 12) at the Community Action for the Rehabilitation of Ex-Offenders (CARE) Network Summit 2026.
He said that the police training would enable "closer and earlier upstream intervention".
Under the new Gang Renunciation Programme at the Singapore Boys' Home, young people who wish to leave their gangs will be supported in making a clean break and rebuilding their lives.
Those with former gang associations will also receive mentoring support from desistors, or people who have left gangs. This recognises that "some of the most compelling guidance can come from someone who has walked the same path and chosen a brighter future", Mr Tong said.
"While the youth gang situation remains under control, early intervention remains a very important step, as gang affiliation is linked to increased criminal activity," he added.
Mr Tong also said international studies have shown that young people may be more susceptible to gang influence as they are at a critical stage of identity formation and emotional development, making them more vulnerable to social pressure.
POSITIVE PEER INFLUENCE
Besides addressing negative social environments that may put young people at risk, existing programmes will also seek to harness young people as a positive influence on their peers.
The Youth Community Outreach Patrol (Youth COP), which now operates in eight schools, will be expanded to more schools in the coming years.
Under Youth COP, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), the Ministry of Education and the National Council of Social Service work with youth organisation SHINE to nurture more young people as Crime Prevention Ambassadors, who can encourage their peers to avoid crime and make positive choices.
"Sometimes, having peer support, having someone closer in age and experience (to you), helps tremendously," Mr Tong said.
MSF will also enhance the Youth GO! Programme for young people who may benefit from more support.
The programme caters to at-risk youth aged 12 to 21 through community-based outreach and intervention, helping them remain crime-free and develop problem-solving skills.
The enhancements, which will be rolled out later this year, will equip participants with life skills to overcome challenges, help them stay focused on their studies and build resilience.
Data-driven tools will be used to better assess individual risks and needs, enabling tailored support. At the same time, families will be more actively engaged to foster stable and supportive home environments.
Mr Tong said that young people will come across moments "when temptation might be strong" or crossroads where they make key choices, "and having a peer support mentor makes a world of difference".
The measures are among the initiatives of the National Committee on Preventing Offending and Re-offending (NCPR), an inter-agency platform co-led by MSF and the Ministry of Home Affairs that brings together government agencies and community partners to address the needs of at-risk individuals, offenders and their families.
"Our youths are the future of our nation and we must do our best to help them realise their full potential as well as stay crime-free," Mr Tong said.
"The recent uptick in youth offending underscores the need for sustained and dedicated attention," he added.
INTERGENERATIONAL OFFENDING
Mr Tong also highlighted the wider impact of offending and incarceration on families and society, as well as the risk of offending across generations.
A study by MSF and the National Council of Social Service found that children whose parents were incarcerated were 3.9 times as likely to offend, compared with children who had non-offending parents.
A separate study conducted by the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) found that one in five children of drug abusers went on to commit offences.
"So the link is quite clear, and we need to do what we can to break that link, that intergenerational link," Mr Tong said.
To provide greater support for families, SPS and MSF will strengthen inter-agency case coordination to ensure that timely, holistic assistance is given when an offender is incarcerated.
"The earlier we do this, the more upstream we go, the more likely it is that we will have success," Mr Tong said.
SPS will also work closely with government and community agencies to provide comprehensive, family-focused support, helping offenders strengthen family ties and reintegrate with their families upon release.
"Through these NCPR initiatives, we hope to walk alongside individuals and families at every stage of life, creating a strong ripple effect that extends far beyond any single programme or any single recommendation," he added.