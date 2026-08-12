Police to train teachers, social workers to spot signs of youth gang involvement

SINGAPORE: Teachers and social workers will be trained by the police to recognise early signs of gang associations, as part of broader efforts to prevent youth offending.

A new initiative will also help young people who want to leave gangs.

Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs, announced the measures on Wednesday (Aug 12) at the Community Action for the Rehabilitation of Ex-Offenders (CARE) Network Summit 2026.

He said that the police training would enable "closer and earlier upstream intervention".

Under the new Gang Renunciation Programme at the Singapore Boys' Home, young people who wish to leave their gangs will be supported in making a clean break and rebuilding their lives.

Those with former gang associations will also receive mentoring support from desistors, or people who have left gangs. This recognises that "some of the most compelling guidance can come from someone who has walked the same path and chosen a brighter future", Mr Tong said.

"While the youth gang situation remains under control, early intervention remains a very important step, as gang affiliation is linked to increased criminal activity," he added.

Mr Tong also said international studies have shown that young people may be more susceptible to gang influence as they are at a critical stage of identity formation and emotional development, making them more vulnerable to social pressure.

POSITIVE PEER INFLUENCE

Besides addressing negative social environments that may put young people at risk, existing programmes will also seek to harness young people as a positive influence on their peers.

The Youth Community Outreach Patrol (Youth COP), which now operates in eight schools, will be expanded to more schools in the coming years.

Under Youth COP, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), the Ministry of Education and the National Council of Social Service work with youth organisation SHINE to nurture more young people as Crime Prevention Ambassadors, who can encourage their peers to avoid crime and make positive choices.

"Sometimes, having peer support, having someone closer in age and experience (to you), helps tremendously," Mr Tong said.