FAS ‘shocked and surprised’ by criticism from SNOC chief Mark Chay, says matter has been resolved privately
SNOC secretary-general Mark Chay's criticism of the Young Lions at the SEA Games came from "a place of concern and care for Singapore football", said FAS general secretary Badri Ghent.
SINGAPORE: The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) was “shocked and surprised” by comments made by Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) secretary-general Mark Chay on the Young Lions, but said that the matter has been resolved in private.
Speaking at a press conference held at Jalan Besar stadium on Friday (Dec 26), FAS general secretary Badri Ghent said he had a “really productive and constructive” meeting with Mr Chay.
“When Mark's comments first came to light, I think it's fair to say it (our reaction) was one of shock and surprise,” said Mr Badri.
“His comments came from a place of concern and care for Singapore football, in terms of where we are today, vis a vis where we will be moving forward.”
In a post SEA Games press conference, Mr Chay said that the team's attitude is something that the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) needs to look at.
"The athletes just walked off the field, didn't even acknowledge the crowd," he said of the game against Timor-Leste. "I understand disappointment, but they need to really look at sportsmanship, really look at attitude and respect of the sport, as well as the people who went there to support them."
Mr Chay's comments received mixed reactions from the sporting fraternity, with some telling CNA previously that the remark about players' attitude was "uncalled for".
On this point, Mr Badri said that he was present at the Timor-Leste game and could vouch for the fact that the players did acknowledge the fans.
“In my discussions with Mark, we've attributed it to a situation whereby he had vacated his seat post match and he did not see them acknowledging the fans,” he added.
“We had a really good discussion, and we are prepared to put this matter behind us, because such matters are not helpful in the grand scheme of things. Ultimately, between FAS, SNOC ... we are all here for the betterment of sport and football in Singapore.”
Mr Badri added that sportsmanship is a “foundational pillar” at the FAS.
“Our players, our staff, they know that this is a non-negotiable trait. And especially we're playing overseas … they are ambassadors for Singapore on and off the pitch,” he said.
In his post-Games comments, Mr Chay added that there needs to be "acceptance" and "awareness" from FAS that there is an issue.
"The key to actually making any change, or any progress is acceptance and awareness of ... there being a problem," said Mr Chay. "I haven't heard anything from FAS or the athletes that there is a problem. I think that is a systemic problem."
In response, Mr Badri said he had also discussed with Mr Chay about the “systemic" issue.
"In my discussions with Mark, there seemed to be some underlying issues between FA and SNOC, but a lot of it stems from administrative elements," he added. "He clarified some of his points, which I won't go into too much detail, but both of us left the meeting feeling positive."
Mr Chay had also said that there were no regrets in sending the team to the Games, but the Young Lions were "outmuscled, outpaced and outlasted" in their 1-3 loss to Timor-Leste.
On this, Mr Badri said there was agreement that the Young Lions had underperformed.
"The result speaks for itself," said Mr Badri, when asked about the comments on the performance. "We will be the first to acknowledge that a lot of things can be done better and will be done better. There was a lot of alignment with Mark on this."
At the last edition of the tournament, the Young Lions suffered a 0-7 drubbing at the hands of Causeway rivals Malaysia. That was Singapore's heaviest defeat at the Games since the competition became an age-group affair in 2001.
Earlier this year, the Young Lions were left out of the provisional list for the Games. But the team appealed successfully, playing out two closed-door friendlies, with a win and a draw, to strengthen the case for their inclusion.