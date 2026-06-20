Ten-man Paraguay eliminate Turkey with never-say-die 1-0 win

SANTA CLARA, California, June 19 : Ten-man Paraguay scored the fastest goal of the World Cup so far to beat a hapless Turkey 1-0 in a dramatic Group D match on Friday, breathing life into their campaign and condemning their opponents to a miserable early exit.

Fired up after their humiliating 4-1 opening match defeat by the United States, Paraguay went ahead 64 seconds in when Matias Galarza rifled in a long-range shot, then clung on for the entire game against a tide of Turkish attacks.

Spurred on to the sound of beating drums in the San Francisco Bay Area, Paraguay defended resolutely to withstand the Turkish onslaught and played the second half with 10 men, after Miguel Almiron was sent off for remarks made to Mert Muldur with his hand covering his mouth.

The win by the South Americans means the United States were confirmed as Group D winners after their earlier 2-0 victory over Australia in Seattle.

Turkey dominated the match, with 79 per cent possession at one point but they paid the heaviest of prices for their atrocious finishing, logging 32 attempts but no goals in almost a carbon copy of their high-shooting opening match loss to Australia.

Turkey were inventive and always threatening but fell apart in front of goal, with a slew of chances for Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz and Real Madrid's Arda Guler, but Paraguay defended solidly and looked dangerous on the break in their few chances.

Paraguay, known as "La Albirroja", last played in the World Cup in 2010, where they were eliminated by eventual champions Spain in the quarter-final in their best-ever run in the tournament.

Goalscorer Galarza said it was one of the best days of his life.

"We showed our quality fighting spirits even with one player down. God wanted this to happen for Paraguay more than ever before," he said.

Turkey's coach Vincenzo Montella said his players fought to stay in the tournament and it was an outcome everyone had to accept.

"I'm sad but I'm also very proud of my players. They gave everything right up until the final whistle. That's what football's like," he said.