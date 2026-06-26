With a nightlife scene vastly different from before, Singapore’s three Quays need a reinvention
Singapore's iconic nightlife districts are drawing fewer late-night revellers as drinking habits and consumer tastes evolve. Is it time to reimagine what Boat Quay, Robertson Quay and Clarke Quay could be, both in the day and night?
It’s just another Wednesday evening for 41-year Christina Soh, who works in account management – she's taken her two Jack Russell terriers to an indoor dog pool for their monthly hour-long swim.
After drying off Summer and Bailey post-swim, Ms Soh will head to one of the pet-friendly restaurants nearby for dinner, and afterwards she might stop by FairPrice Finest to pick up groceries before making her way home.
What might surprise many is where this monthly routine is taking place: Clarke Quay, once the heart of Singapore's nightlife scene that was synonymous with pub crawls, nightclubs and late-night revelry.
"I wouldn't have come to Clarke Quay for any reason other than for my dogs … there aren't many pet-friendly places in Singapore," said Ms Soh, a Singaporean.
It's a sign of how much Clarke Quay has changed. Over the last four years, the area has been evolving: While bars and clubs still line the waterfront, they now share the precinct with businesses such as music retailer Swee Lee, indoor dog pool Fort Canine Swimming Club and gyms.
And for good reason – both consumers and experts agree that Singapore's nightlife will likely never be the same again, as it has been battered by restrictions on alcohol sales and consumption, rising transport costs that are pushing patrons home earlier, and evolving consumer preferences that are tending towards fewer boozy nights out and more sober, novel experiences.
When CNA TODAY visited Clarke Quay between June 15 and June 21, weekday evenings – except Friday – were noticeably subdued. Many restaurants had only a handful of occupied tables, while the busiest venue looked to be FairPrice Finest, with its buzzy Grocer Bar and food hall.
The whole area was more crowded closer to midnight on Friday and over the weekend, helped by Zouk’s reopening last week following a major revamp of the nightclub.
But even then, many visitors said the area is now a pale shadow of the bustling nightlife hotspot they remember before the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It used to be way more crowded and you could hardly walk around the area … the drinking culture has definitely gone down," said Mr Dhivij Kumar, a 24-year-old university student.
He, too, rarely visits Clarke Quay these days. When CNA TODAY spoke to him on Friday night (Jun 19), he was in the area for the first time in a year, catching up with secondary school friends over drinks.
The challenges facing Clarke Quay are shared by the other once-thriving night spots along Singapore’s riverscape.
Across Boat Quay and Robertson Quay, restaurant operators told CNA TODAY that they were struggling to fill tables on both weekdays and weekends. Several declined to be interviewed, citing poor business conditions, while others said revenue had fallen by more than 30 per cent this year.
In recent years, the government and businesses have stepped up efforts to breathe new life into the precinct with some success.
Last August, the Trade and Industry, National Development, and Home Affairs ministries introduced a year-long pilot to extend alcohol sales by an hour until 4am on Fridays and Saturdays at Boat Quay, Clarke Quay, and Upper Circular Road and allow the opening of new bars, pubs and nightclubs at the Boat Quay Historic District.
At Clarke Quay, landlord CapitaLand invested S$62 million (US$47.8 million) in a major asset enhancement initiative completed in 2024, repositioning the area as a day-and-night lifestyle destination. More than half of its tenant mix was refreshed to include new dining, retail, wellness and entertainment concepts.
While Singapore River One – the place manager for Boat Quay, Clarke Quay and Robertson Quay – said visitor numbers across the area have increased by about 15 per cent year-on-year, experts said that for the riverfront to really come alive again, it needs to reinvent itself.
But what should this reinvention look like? They said it's about focusing on local consumers whose tastes and preferences have evolved. And once locals want to hang out at the three quays, the tourists will come too. For various reasons, however, this will be no mean feat.
ALL QUIET ON THE RIVERFRONT
Just like at Clarke Quay, one reason that locals still like going to Robertson Quay is because it's a pet-friendly area.
For Ms Soah Yee Chow, who works in the healthcare industry, dinner in the area is a nearly weekly affair, simply because it is one of the few places where she can dine with her five-year-old dog, Maple.
“Besides Holland Village, there aren’t many places where I can have a meal with Maple. So I come here often,” said Ms Soah, 52, a Singaporean who lives in the Redhill area.
Australian shipbuilder Greg Daniel, 53, had a different reason for visiting. The tourist spent Wednesday evening (Jun 17) at Boomerang Bistro & Bar watching an Australian football game with other fans.
"They have good beer, the river breeze and football on the screens. That's why I'm here," he said.
But even with a steady stream of tourists and locals still visiting the Robertson Quay area, several businesses told CNA TODAY that the area has quietened over the years.
Among those feeling the slump is The Pink Panther, a bar that also houses Epic Thai Gourmet and Salaam Bombay restaurants along Robertson Quay.
Owner Malwin Dias said he used to fill up all 60 outdoor seats and a bit more indoors on a weekend evening, but it has been difficult to do so recently.
"When comparing April, May and June this year with the same period last year, sales have dropped by about 20 per cent," the 61-year-old said.
Mr Dias attributed the decline partly to a drop in tourist numbers and the loss of regular customers who have moved out of the area amid rising residential rents.
According to Singapore Tourism Board data, visitor arrivals fell from 1.43 million in March 2026 to 1.24 million in May 2026. Visitor arrivals are also down compared with a year earlier: In May 2025, Singapore recorded 1.37 million visitor arrivals.
Mr Dias said his focus on good service and food has kept his business afloat for the last six years, but neighbouring restaurants have not been as lucky, with nearly all shop units near him having changed hands since he first opened shop.
“In my opinion, it’s because there are too many bars competing against each other,” he said.
When CNA TODAY visited Robertson Quay in the evening over the weekend, many restaurants had several empty tables, although a handful of establishments, including a sports bar and an Italian restaurant, were busy.
Just a 15-minute walk away at Boat Quay, the evening scene was much livelier as office workers headed for after-hours drinks and tourists strolled along the river.
However, many of the locals and tourists could be seen simply passing through rather than stopping at the riverfront outlets, opting instead for the restaurants and bars tucked away along nearby Circular Road. Some tourists did stop to eat at the restaurants lining the riverfront, though not all tables were filled.
“Everything here (along Boat Quay) feels like it's for a tourist, with the touts holding their menus and begging people to come in,” said Ms Clarissa Lee. The 30-year-old, who works in finance, was walking along the river after work to meet her friends for dinner in Chinatown on Tuesday evening.
Similarly, Ms Hilary Zhang, 22, a National University of Singapore student, said the prices and atmosphere at Boat Quay are simply not appealing to young locals like her.
She was in the area because she was meeting friends for a drink at Skinny's Lounge along the quay – the bar was her friend's suggestion and it was in fact her first time patronising an outlet along that stretch.
"If I wanted to enjoy nightlife, I would go to Drip or Cherry (Discotheque) because it's just more for my generation," said Ms Zhang.
Drip was a nightclub at Orchard Road that shut down in May and now occasionally hosts pop-up parties popular with young revellers, while Cherry Discotheque is a popular nightclub located along Cecil Street.
As the area fails to attract Singaporeans, it is also failing to attract tourists seeking a genuine local experience, tourism experts said.
"With touts and business prices that are too high … locals don't feel welcome, and tourists don't feel like it's authentic," said Associate Professor Dianna Chang from the Singapore University of Social Sciences' School of Business (SUSS).
"They want to mingle with locals and avoid overly touristy destinations."
Several Singaporeans who spoke to CNA TODAY also pointed out that the riverfront's heavy concentration of food-and-beverage (F&B) outlets gives them little reason to visit beyond having a meal.
Many said they would rather go to places such as Haji Lane in Bugis and Ann Siang Road in Chinatown, where they felt they could find unique dining concepts at more reasonable prices, and be able to find other activities to do nearby after eating.
The answer to both Robertson Quay's and Boat Quay's woes would seem to be to change up the tenant mix, so that restaurants and bars will have less competition with each other and locals will have more reason to visit – and thus bring in tourists as well.
But this may be a tall order, experts said.
The shops in the area are largely privately owned, making it difficult to coordinate and ensure a good mix of retailers, noted Mr Desmond Sim, the group chief executive of real estate firm Realion (OrangeTee & ETC) Group.
“Being individually owned, there needs (to be) a lot of collaboration to ensure a good retail mix. However, for landlords, the focus is on getting the highest rent," he said.
Furthermore, properties with a riverfront view command premium rents – the kind that only F&B outlets are willing to pay.
"You don't need a retail shop like a fashion outlet along the river, but F&B benefits from the riverfront atmosphere," Mr Sim added.
He added that many of the landlords in these areas have already invested heavily in F&B-related infrastructure, such as grease traps and exhaust systems, to attract such tenants, and are thus reinforcing the dominance of pricey bars and restaurants along the riverfront.
FUN AROUND THE CLOCK AT CLARKE QUAY?
Clarke Quay has made more strides in transforming itself. This has been possible because CQ @ Clarke Quay – the five blocks of restored shophouses and waterfront godowns that make up the heart of the district – is owned by CapitaLand, so it can curate the tenant mix and pursue a coordinated strategy for the precinct, property experts said.
In a response to queries from CNA TODAY, CapitaLand said it completed an asset enhancement initiative in 2024 to shift CQ @ Clarke Quay from a primarily nightlife destination into an area with "balanced day-and-night appeal".
More than half of the tenants have been refreshed, with new F&B, fitness, lifestyle, retail and entertainment concepts, while retaining established nightlife anchors such as Zouk, centre manager Nicholas Lee said.
"Beyond tenant curation, we have invested in placemaking and community-building to drive repeat visits," he added, pointing to initiatives such as the FurKids Fiesta, a pet lifestyle event, and the precinct's 21 pet-friendly tenants.
The new tenant mix certainly appears to have had some effect, drawing a different kind of crowd from the party-goers of the 2000s and 2010s.
FairPrice Finest, which opened at Clarke Quay in 2024, now attracts more than 10,000 visitors a week. The supermarket's Grocer Bar and food hall have become popular evening and weekend destinations, according to FairPrice Group.
Patrons who were there when CNA TODAY paid a visit said they were drawn by the concept – customers can buy raw meats at the supermarket and have it cooked on the spot at the food hall, then pair it with affordable wine from FairPrice's stock.
"It's something you don't see at other (Fairprice supermarkets) ... plus there are a lot of people here drinking wine at reasonable prices, so the atmosphere is very lively," said Mr Edward Lee, 57, who works in finance and was visiting for the first time with friends. He added he sees himself coming back to the spot for a meal with his family.
Music retailer Swee Lee has also emerged as a recent draw to the area.
"Plenty come specifically for Swee Lee, to try instruments, catch an event, book a session in the guitar cellar or browse through our vinyl library and find something to take home," said Mr David Nam, managing director of Vista Musical Instruments, which owns Swee Lee.
The store also features a cafe and hosts events. Some of its most well-attended events included a fan experience with American singer and songwriter Gracie Abrams and an intimate performance by indie rock band Bombay Bicycle Club.
"The store tends to click most with younger millennials and Gen Z, who are after the experience and sense of community as much as the products,” said Mr Nam.
Clarke Quay's nightlife operators are taking note of the vibe shift, and are moving accordingly.
Iconic venue Zouk, which has for decades been synonymous with clubbing, has just completed a S$6 million revamp that includes the launch of Rally Clubhouse, a new space designed to host community events, talks and creative programming during the day, before transitioning into nightlife activities after dark.
"People's expectations of nightlife have evolved," said Zouk Hospitality Group chief executive officer Andrew Li.
"They are looking for better hospitality, more meaningful experiences, stronger programming and different ways to connect with people."
With its four distinct venues – Zouk Mainroom, Phuture, Capital and Rally Clubhouse – under one roof at Clarke Quay, the group anticipates a 20 per cent increase in foot traffic with the revamp.
"The refreshed Zouk was designed to be more flexible, and that allows us to support a much wider range of corporate, lifestyle, cultural and entertainment-led events," Mr Li added.
Across the river at shopping mall Clarke Quay Central, nightclub Blu Jaz has also tried to appeal to changing consumer tastes.
It organises themed parties such as K-pop Nights, Mando Hearts and Bollywood events, as well as comedy shows and open mic nights.
On weekdays, the club typically sees 20 to 50 customers, while about 150 to 250 people visit on weekend nights.
"Customers tend to leave earlier and are generally more cautious with their spending," a spokesperson said, adding that most patrons leave by 2am.
The club has been open for only a year, but through conversations with fellow nightlife operators in the vicinity, it is aware that foot traffic is well below pre-pandemic levels.
Restaurant and bar chain Harry's can attest to that. Footfall at its Clarke Quay outlet has fallen 61 per cent on weekdays and 49 per cent on weekends compared with 2019.
In response, the company has taken efforts to reposition the Harry's brand, so that it will be known not just for its drinks, but also food.
Ms Stephanie Howe, the head of marketing at Harry's International, said that since late 2025, the company has revamped its lunch specials and menu to introduce Western dishes with an Asian influence.
"In February 2026, we carried out a major menu refresh, changing about 40 per cent of our offerings. Our lunch specials are also refreshed every quarter to keep regular customers engaged," she said.
Such efforts have paid off for the company's Boat Quay outlet, which sees a "consistently stable footfall for both lunch and dinner", she said, but not so much for its Clarke Quay branch.
One problem that seems to dog the revamped Clarke Quay is that a significant portion of its businesses is still nightlife-focused, so it remains quiet during the daytime.
When CNA TODAY visited the precinct on weekday afternoons, large stretches of the area remained quiet, with several storefronts shuttered until evening.
One tourist, who wanted to be known only as Mala, said she was surprised by how little there was to do during a mid-afternoon visit with her family.
"I expected something to see or do (while waiting for dinner), but it's really quiet," said the 49-year-old.
One possible solution would be to add more daytime businesses to the mix, so that the area can draw a steady stream of shoppers throughout the day, said Ms Benedicte Liew, a lecturer at Nanyang Polytechnic's School of Business Management.
"This draws people into the precinct during the day for practical purposes, possibly creating conditions for them to linger into the evening and transition naturally to the F&B and nightlife offerings nearby."
She pointed to Haji Lane as an example of a heritage district that successfully combines daytime retail with evening dining and nightlife offerings.
Businesses could also experiment with newer concepts such as afternoon raves or daytime "sober parties", which have become a growing trend among younger consumers, she added.
ATTRACTING CROWDS UPSTREAM
So what's to be done for the three quays?
To draw crowds back into the precinct, the government introduced a year-long pilot programme last August, which includes extending liquor trading hours in the Boat Quay, Clarke Quay, and Upper Circular Road areas. The pilot also ended a 16-year moratorium on new nightlife venues in the district.
"The measures also reflect feedback from stakeholders that the Boat Quay Historic District and its neighbouring areas could benefit from a broader mix of offerings and renewed vibrancy," said the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of National Development in a joint response to CNA TODAY's queries.
From the launch of the pilot up to May, the police approved 88 applications to extend liquor trading hours in the area. The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) also approved 35 applications for new bars, pubs and nightclubs at the Boat Quay Historic District.
The ministries are also undertaking efforts to ensure the city centre "remains vibrant and attractive during the day and after dark", they said in the joint statement.
"This includes reviewing lighting guidelines to bring more dynamic and experiential night lighting experiences into the city centre. URA has also relaxed restrictions on new short-term accommodation uses in the Upper Circular Road and Beach Road street blocks," they said.
Singapore River One (SRO), the precinct's place manager, said the measures have generally been well received by operators, allowing businesses to experiment with live entertainment and other experiential offerings.
However, it said major challenges remain, such as connecting with younger audiences and competing with newer lifestyle destinations emerging across Singapore and Asia.
Looking ahead, CapitaLand hopes that the completion of CanningHill by the end of this year will draw even more people to Clarke Quay.
The integrated development, located next to CQ @ Clarke Quay, will feature a hotel, retail space and residential homes.
“With its direct connectivity to the Singapore River and surrounding amenities which attracts both tourists and locals, the completion of CanningHill is expected to enhance footfall further supporting a broader mix of lifestyle, dining and entertainment experiences in future which would contribute to the continued evolution vibrancy of CQ @ Clarke Quay over time,” said Mr Lee, the centre manager of CQ @ Clarke Quay.
As the quays contemplate their future, one thing is for sure: the nightlife scene as Singaporeans used to know it in the 1990s and early 2000s is over, said Nanyang Polytechnic's Ms Liew.
When Singapore enacted laws in 2015 to restrict the sale and consumption of alcohol between 10.30pm and 7am everyday, it stifled the traditional late-night experience, she said.
"The limited operating hours of public transport leave patrons with fewer affordable options after establishments close at 2am or 3am," she added.
"Coupled with rising costs and inflation, the people who still indulge in nightlife may not be as diverse as before."
At the same time, consumers are increasingly seeking healthier and more purposeful ways to spend their evenings, such as trying out new dining concepts or learning about wine, said Mr Siddharth Pathak, senior partner and head of consumer industries and retail practice for Asia Pacific at Kearney.
"Even the definition of a night out has changed. In the past, a night might end at 3am or 4am. Today, nights may end around midnight," he said.
"That is a fundamental shift in how consumers spend their evenings, rather than something that can be fully addressed simply by extending drinking hours or changing a few tenants."
As locals spend less time in the traditional nightlife districts, tourists are also gravitating elsewhere.
"The tourists go where there's a good local crowd … because it promises authenticity, higher food quality, better value for money and a genuine cultural experience," said Mr Christopher Khoo, managing director of tourism consultancy MasterConsult Services.
The tourists go where there's a good local crowd … because it promises authenticity, higher food quality, better value for money and a genuine cultural experience.
He added that the quays also face increasing competition from other attractions, including Marina Bay Sands and Gardens by the Bay.
To remain relevant, SRO said it is focusing on placemaking efforts, including hosting events such as the St Patrick's Day Street Festival at Circular Road and Singapore River Festival along the river.
According to SRO, attendance at the St Patrick's Day Street Festival has grown by more than 15 per cent annually since it resumed in 2023, while attendance at the Singapore River Festival rose by more than 20 per cent this year.
It also hopes to engage youth by building a connection with the Singapore River. This includes partnering with tour operators to highlight the precinct's history and cultural significance through curated experiences and guided tours.
Still, many observers believe that the long-term solution lies in giving people more reasons to visit beyond food, drinks and nightlife, and in drawing locals back to the quays.
Assoc Prof Chang of SUSS said one possible move could be to enhance the connectivity between Boat Quay, Clarke Quay and Robertson Quay, such as by installing more sheltered walkways to encourage people to spend more time along the riverfront.
With more people along the riverfront, they might spend more while contributing to the liveliness of the area, she said.
Mr Siddharth, meanwhile, suggested reinventing the area into hubs where people can appreciate music, take part in experiential activities such as pottery-making or painting late into the evening, or spend time together around more social and communal activities.
He added that introducing sporting infrastructure could also encourage health-conscious consumers to spend time in these areas.
That being said, Mr Siddharth stressed that nightlife should not be forgotten completely.
"Within nightlife, there is a shift from clubs towards cocktail and wine bars, but this is less about alcohol itself and more about the experience," he said.
For Mr Jeremy Koh, who is in his 30s, the riverfront area holds fond memories of fun nights out with friends in his early youth, drinking along Ord Bridge at Clarke Quay, and visiting nightclubs, many of which have since shuttered.
Today, he visits the Robertson Quay area for brunch on the weekends to treat himself after a long week at work, and sometimes strolls along the river with his family.
"I have a lot of equally fond and dumb memories of this area, it's quite sad that it's no longer as lively," he said. "It'll be nice if there's more things to do in the day while keeping that fun nightlife charm of the past ... (the area is) unique to Singapore, you can't find it anywhere else."