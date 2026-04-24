How a key social support scheme in Singapore has shown the importance of a human touch

TACKLING DEEPER STRUCTURAL ISSUES

Mdm Nurzarina's example reflects how tackling poverty and promoting upward mobility requires dealing with broader structural issues and upstream constraints, including access to affordable childcare, stable jobs with flexible arrangements and pathways to better wages, experts noted.

Dr Ng from LKYSPP said: "On their own, cash incentives will not fully address the circumstances leading to unstable work, irregular school attendance and the lack of resources for home ownership.

"We must also tackle the challenges that poorer households face in managing wage work and care responsibilities, through accessible and affordable childcare, and opportunities for flexible work with decent pay."

He added that the current public rental housing system can itself be a barrier to stability. Space constraints may affect children's learning and development, while short tenures can create anxiety.

"Housing quality and security need to be improved, even as we provide support for people to exit to home ownership, so that tenants who are not ready to buy housing yet can also live in peace, security and dignity."

Experts also cautioned that there is no blanket solution that works for everyone.

While schemes such as ComLink+ are a step forward, poverty and social inequality are complex and will not be resolved through any single intervention, they noted.

NUS' Dr Chua said: "Poverty is multifaceted. (It's) not just about money, (but) can also involve mental health challenges, family stress, social disconnection and other overlapping difficulties.

"Very often, lower-income families also face social isolation, prejudice and stigma. They may be looked down upon, excluded, or made to feel lesser. So what they face is not only resource inequality, but also relational and recognition inequality. So the response has to be comprehensive."

SMU's Dr Peng said that those seeking to help these families would need an "intimate" understanding of each household's situation in order to identify what they need to overcome their specific challenges. Those providing support must also have the flexibility to allocate resources as needed.

For families who are unable to make progress, it becomes even more important to understand the reasons without judgment or assumptions, as their issues tend to be more complex and entrenched, Dr Peng added.

Specific to ComLink+, Assoc Prof Theseira from SUSS said a key takeaway is the need to learn from the ground experience of family coaches on what else may need to change in the system to help families progress faster.

For instance, if greater proximity to preschools or entry-level jobs with more flexible schedules is needed to get more children into school or more adults into employment, these are areas the market may need to respond to.

Otherwise, progress may remain limited, he added.