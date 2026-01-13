About 2,000 killed in Iran protests, official says

DUBAI: About 2,000 people including security personnel have been killed in protests in Iran, an Iranian official said on Tuesday (Jan 13), the first time authorities have acknowledged the high death toll from an intense crackdown on two weeks of nationwide unrest.

The Iranian official, speaking to Reuters, said that people he called "terrorists" were behind the deaths of both protesters and security personnel. The official, who declined to be named, did not give a breakdown of who had been killed.

The unrest, sparked by dire economic conditions, has posed the biggest internal challenge to Iran's clerical rulers for at least three years and has come at a time of intensifying international pressure after Israeli and US strikes last year.

On Monday evening US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent import tariffs on products from any country doing business with Iran - a major oil exporter. Trump has also said more military action is among options he is weighing to punish Iran over the crackdown, saying earlier this month "we are locked and loaded".

Tehran has not yet responded publicly to Trump's announcement of the tariffs, but it was swiftly criticised by China. Iran, already under heavy US sanctions, exports much of its oil to China, with Türkiye, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and India among its other top trading partners.