Iran prepares for late supreme leader's funeral

"BRIGHT FUTURE"

A separate event for foreign heads of state is scheduled for Friday, according to Ali-Akbar Pourjamshidian, secretary of the funeral ceremony headquarters.



He estimated that representatives from around 30 countries are expected to attend the funeral with people pouring in from neighbouring countries, including Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan.



Tehran, as well as the holy cities of Qom and Mashhad, which will host later stages of the funeral and burial ceremonies, will observe public holidays while the events are under way.



Authorities have ordered public and private offices in Tehran to close from Saturday through Monday, while major traffic restrictions will make much of the city centre inaccessible to private vehicles.



The ceremony also comes six months after nationwide protests that began over the rising cost of living before evolving into anti-government demonstrations.



Across Tehran, funeral posters promised Iran a "bright future", while others displayed the ceremony's slogan: "We Must Rise".



Following the ceremonies in Tehran, Khamenei's body will be taken to the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala before his burial on July 9 at the shrine of Imam Reza in the northeastern city of Mashhad, his birthplace.



But at the main ceremony in Tehran, it remains unknown if Khamenei's son and successor Mojtaba, who has not been seen in public since his appointment, will be present.



"The issue of the Supreme Leader's attendance is not within my authority or knowledge," said Pourjamshidian.



"If there is any programme, it will certainly be announced by the Office of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution."