Anti-Trump protesters gather in Washington, other US cities

Trump returned to office on Jan 20 with a stream of executive orders and other measures critics say are aligned with an agenda outlined by Project 2025, a deeply conservative political initiative to reshape government and consolidate presidential authority. His supporters have applauded Trump's audacity as necessary to disrupt entrenched liberal interests.



Hours before the protests were due to kick off in the United States, hundreds of anti-Trump Americans living in Europe gathered in Berlin, Frankfurt, Paris and London to voice opposition to Trump's sweeping makeover of US foreign and domestic policies.



About 200 people, mostly American, gathered on Paris' Place de la Republique, listening to speeches and waving banners ranging from "Resist Tyrant", "Rule of Law" to "Feminists for Freedom not fascism" and "Save Democracy".



"We have to show solidarity with all the demonstrations in a thousand cities today in the USA," Democrats Abroad spokesperson Timothy Kautz said in Frankfurt. Protester Jose Sanchez said Trump was a con man who was destroying US democracy.