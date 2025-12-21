Australia falls silent, lights candles for Bondi Beach shooting victims

SYDNEY: Australians fell silent in flickering candlelight Sunday to honour the Bondi Beach shooting victims, marking one week since gunmen fired into crowds at a Jewish festival.

A father and son are accused of targeting the family-thronged Hanukkah festival at Bondi Beach, striking on a sunny day at a tourism hotspot that is emblematic of Australians' ocean-loving lifestyle.

From raucous city pubs to sleepy country towns, Australia observed a minute's silence at 6.47 pm (3.47pm, Singapore time) - exactly a week since the first reports of gunfire.

Countless homes lined their windowsills with candles in a nationwide gesture of "light over darkness".

"We're here together," said Roslyn Fishall, a member of Sydney's Jewish community.

"Turn to strangers and hug them. Let's make peace together," she told AFP from a makeshift memorial at Bondi Beach.

Summer winds buffeted flags dipped to half-mast across the country, including over the famed Sydney Harbour Bridge.

A candle was lit before thousands of people held their silent vigil at Bondi Beach.