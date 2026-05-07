Burglar jailed for role in US$250m crypto theft ring allegedly led by Singaporean Malone Lam

A 20-year-old man was sentenced to 78 months’ jail on Wednesday (May 6) in a US court for his role in a US$250 million cryptocurrency theft syndicate that was allegedly led by Singaporean Malone Lam.

Marlon Ferro was tasked with being the syndicate’s burglar to break into homes to steal hardware wallets.

He was also a key money launderer, using fraudulent identification documents to open a digital payment card account on a geo-blocked platform.

This allowed the syndicate members to spend stolen cryptocurrency at shops and nightclubs in the US, mainly in Miami.

After Lam was arrested and detained, Ferro was tasked with buying luxury handbags worth tens of thousands of dollars for Lam’s girlfriend in Miami. He also used the criminal proceeds to pay for Lam’s lawyers.

Ferro, also known as "GothFerrari" in the syndicate, pleaded guilty in October last year to one count of conspiracy to participate in a racketeering-influenced and corrupt organisation.

Besides the jail sentence, he was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and to pay US$2.5 million in restitution.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other authorities seized millions of dollars' worth of items in the case, including Rolls-Royce, Porsche and Lamborghini cars, expensive watches and clothing.

US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Ferris Pirro said Ferro served as the criminal enterprise’s “instrument of last resort”.

When the syndicate members could not cheat victims into handing over access to their cryptocurrency or hack their way into digital accounts, they turned to Ferro to break into homes to steal hardware wallets, she added.

The prosecution described him as the "proverbial muscle" for the syndicate and a "vital cog" of the crime ring.