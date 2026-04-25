Money launderer in US crypto theft ring allegedly led by Singaporean Malone Lam sentenced to 70 months' jail
Evan Tangeman was “well rewarded for his criminal conduct”, US prosecutors said, including receiving a Lamborghini Urus purchased for him by co-defendant Malone Lam.
SINGAPORE: A man who laundered millions of dollars for a cryptocurrency theft ring allegedly led by Singaporean Malone Lam has been sentenced to 70 months' jail in the United States.
Evan Tangeman, 22, was sentenced in a Washington DC federal court on Friday (Apr 24) for his role in a "multi-state criminal enterprise" that stole more than US$263 million in crypto through an "elaborate social engineering scheme", the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said.
Authorities said the group - whose alleged leader Lam has been charged but not convicted - used the stolen funds to bankroll lavish lifestyles, including luxury cars, high-end watches, the gifting of luxury handbags at nightclub parties and nightclub spending that could reach US$500,000 a night.
Tangeman pleaded guilty in December last year to participating in a racketeering conspiracy (RICO) and admitted to laundering at least US$3.5 million for the group. He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term.
Prosecutors said Tangeman played a key role as the operation’s money launderer, converting stolen cryptocurrency into cash and helping secure luxury rental properties in Los Angeles and Miami for members of the group.
The US Attorney’s Office noted that some of those homes were valued between US$4 million to about US$9 million, while the group members were "unemployed young men, often under 20 years old ... with no legitimate source of income".
The group, which operated from at least October 2023 to May 2025, grew out of connections formed on online gaming platforms and involved individuals across several US states and overseas.
Ring members carried out a range of roles, including hacking databases, identifying targets, making fraudulent calls and even burglarising homes to steal hardware crypto wallets.
According to prosecutors, Tangeman, who is from Newport Beach in California, was "well-rewarded for his criminal conduct".
He benefited from the scheme, including receiving luxury cars as compensation and spent criminal proceeds on high-end goods.
One such vehicle was a Lamborghini Urus purchased for Tangeman by co-accused Lam, the US Attorney’s Office said.
When Lam and another alleged co-conspirator, Jeandiel Serrano, were arrested and the scale of the scheme came to light, Tangeman "took it upon himself" and directed another member of the group to destroy digital evidence, authorities said.
US law enforcement later seized multiple luxury cars linked to Tangeman, including a Rolls-Royce Ghost valued at more than US$300,000 and a Porsche GT3 RS.
US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said that the case highlighted the scale of greed within the group.
"This criminal enterprise was built on greed so brazen it borders on the cartoonish,” she said. "They stole millions, spent it on half-million-dollar nightclub tabs, Lamborghinis, and Rolexes."
"But Evan Tangeman didn't just launder the money that fuelled that lifestyle. When his co-conspirators were arrested, he moved to destroy the evidence. That is consciousness of guilt, and this office and the court have treated that accordingly."
Tangeman was among several individuals, including Lam, Serrano and Kunal Mehta, charged in connection with the scheme. Mehta pleaded guilty in November last year to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.
Another group member, Veer Chetal, agreed to testify against Lam and other co-defendants last year after pleading guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges.
Singaporean suspect Malone Lam shot to infamy after he was arrested for allegedly stealing US$230 million in cryptocurrency. The 20-year-old used the money for swanky cars, travel, luxury watches and parties at clubs. How did he pull off "one of the largest cryptocurrency thefts" from a private individual US history? Here's what we know.