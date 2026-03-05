Canada PM Carney says he can't rule out military participation in Iran war

CANBERRA: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Thursday (Mar 5) that he couldn't rule out his country's military participation in the escalating war in the Middle East.

Carney's visit to Australia this week has been overshadowed by the expanding war in the Middle East, sparked by a massive US-Israeli strike on Iran that killed its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Speaking alongside local counterpart Anthony Albanese in Canberra, Carney was asked whether there was a situation in which Canada would get involved.

"One can never categorically rule out participation," he said, while stressing the question was a "hypothetical" one.

"We will stand by our allies," said Carney, adding that "we will always defend Canadians".

Carney had said the US-Israeli strikes on Iran were "inconsistent with international law".

However, he supports the efforts to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon - a position that Canada takes "with regret" as it represented "another example of the failure of the international order".

The Canadian leader reiterated on Thursday his call for a "de-escalation" of the conflict.

Carney's trip is part of a multi-country tour of the Asia-Pacific aimed at reducing reliance on the United States - a hedge against what he has described as a fading US-led global order.

The Australia leg of the tour is aimed at bringing in investment and deepening ties with a like-minded "middle power" partner.