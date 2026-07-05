China, Russia to hold joint naval drills

BEIJING: China and Russia will hold their annual joint naval exercises this month and conduct patrols in unspecified areas of the Pacific Ocean, Beijing's defence ministry said on Sunday (Jul 5).

Moscow and Beijing share close economic and diplomatic ties, with their relations strengthened by shared opposition to a global order dominated by Washington.

The Chinese and Russian militaries have held regular joint exercises in recent years, a partnership that Western and some other governments view with suspicion as Moscow's war on Ukraine grinds on.

The naval forces of both countries will take part in the "Joint Sea-2026" exercise in "waters and airspace" off Qingdao, a major military port and seaside resort in China's east, a defence ministry statement said.

"Following the exercise, some forces from both sides will conduct a joint maritime patrol in relevant areas of the Pacific Ocean," the statement said.

"This arrangement is ... aimed at jointly responding to security challenges and safeguarding regional peace and stability."