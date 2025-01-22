Trump reversing climate action progress will have domestic and international ramifications, experts say

Donald Trump’s shift away from confronting the climate crisis will not only have negative effects at home, but ripple down to countries taking their cues from the United States, experts said.

As his first order of business after taking office as the US’ 47th president on Monday (Jan 20), Trump announced plans to withdraw from the Paris Agreement while ramping up domestic oil and gas production and forging a path to leadership in the artificial intelligence space.

On Tuesday, Trump hosted tech industry CEOs at the White House to announce a massive private sector investment in infrastructure with the goal of increasing to “at least” US$500 billion worth of AI projects, including data centres and physical campuses.

AI is energy-intensive, noted Professor of Economics Pushan Dutt.

“The prediction is that the US is going to need 35 gigawatts of power in a year just to train its large language models,” said the academic at business school INSEAD. Just 1 gigawatt could power about 876,000 households for one year.

The US, which accounted for 14.4 per cent of the world's carbon dioxide emissions in 2023, will contribute more to global climate change under Trump, said Dr Vinika Rao, executive director of INSEAD’s Africa Initiative.

At the same time, withdrawing from the Paris Agreement will mean that the US will not need to report its emissions, she noted. The only nations outside of it are Iran, Libya and Yemen.

“From the rest of the world's perspective, they're going to shake their heads and then stop taking the US seriously. So this will push back all of the climate change initiatives considerably for five years, at least, if not more,” said Prof Dutt.