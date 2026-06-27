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Five-star Senegal keep World Cup hopes alive and send Iraq home
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World

Five-star Senegal keep World Cup hopes alive and send Iraq home

Iraq played with 10 men after defender Rebin Sulaka was sent off in the first half.

Five-star Senegal keep World Cup hopes alive and send Iraq home

Senegal's Habib Diarra in action with Iraq's Amir Al-Ammari, Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada, Jun 26, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

27 Jun 2026 05:53AM (Updated: 27 Jun 2026 05:58AM)
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TORONTO: Senegal kept their World Cup knockout hopes alive in dominant fashion on Friday (Jun 26) with a 5-0 victory over 10-man Iraq, who were eliminated from the tournament.

Survival was on the line as both sides entered the match needing to win, preferably by a large margin, to stay in the hunt for one of the last eight spots in the round of 32.

Senegal struck in the fourth minute after Lamine Camara hooked a corner into the box and Abdoulaye Seck’s downward header grazed off the boot of teammate Habib Diarra to send the ball up and over Iraq keeper Ahmed Basil.

More trouble followed for Iraq when defender Rebin Sulaka pulled a goalward-bound Sadio Mane down on the edge of the box. After a VAR check for a possible red card, Sulaka was given his marching orders by English referee Anthony Taylor.

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Despite being down a man, Iraq were brave in attack in the first half and Senegal failed to capitalise on the advantage, with long-range efforts from Ismail Jakobs and Mane sailing wide.

It rained goals in the second half, however, as Senegal came out with more urgency and conviction.

Senegal's Pape Gueye celebrates scoring their third goal with Sadio Mane and Ismail Jakobs, Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada, Jun 26, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

Ismaila Sarr bagged his fourth career World Cup goal from close range to become his country's all-time leading scorer in the tournament and substitute Pape Gueye unleashed two rockets from distance to send Senegal’s army of fans into raptures.

Iliman Ndiaye added another long-range strike to cap off Senegal’s five-star performance, and their green-clad supporters began to chant “Senegal! Senegal!” as the clock wound down.

Senegal finished third in Group I with three points, behind France and Norway. Iraq finished fourth with zero points.

The African side must wait until the group stage ends on Saturday to see if they are one of the eight best third-placed teams who will advance to the round of 32.

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Source: Reuters/fs

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Senegal Iraq World Cup 2026
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