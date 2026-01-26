French lawmakers to vote on social media ban for children

PARIS: French lawmakers on Monday (Jan 26) were set to vote on draft legislation to ban social media for under-15s, an effort championed by President Emmanuel Macron as a way to protect children from excessive screen time.

The legislation, which also provides for a ban on mobile phones in high schools, follows Australia banning social media for under-16s in December, a world first.

As social media has grown around the world, so has concern that too much screen time is arresting child development and contributing to declining mental health in minors.

"The emotions of our children and teenagers are not for sale or to be manipulated, either by American platforms or Chinese algorithms," Macron said in a video broadcast on Saturday.

The French bill proposed by centrist lawmakers will be examined from 4pm (11pm, Singapore time) and, barring any surprises, is expected to be given the green light by the lower house, the National Assembly. The legislation would then go to the Senate upper house.

Authorities want to move quickly, with measures to be enforced from the start of the 2026 school year for new accounts.

Former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who leads lawmakers from Macron's Renaissance party in the lower house, said on Monday he hoped the bill would be passed by the Senate in mid-February.

"This means that in a month's time, it could be adopted and that on Sep 1, the ban will come into force for new accounts," he added.

He added that "social media platforms will then have until Dec 31 to deactivate existing accounts" that do not comply with the age limit.