France to boost nuclear arsenal, could deploy atomic weapons to European allies 

In a joint statement following Macron's speech, France, the European Union's only nuclear power, and Germany said they had set up a "nuclear steering group", adding such an arrangement would "add to, not substitute for, NATO's nuclear deterrence".



The countries - including the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece and Denmark - will be able to temporarily host French "strategic air forces", which will be able to "spread out across the European continent" to "complicate the calculations of our adversaries", Macron said.



The scheme could also involve "the conventional participation of allied forces in our nuclear activities", such as recent military exercises in which British forces have been involved, Macron added.



He stressed that France would maintain tight control over nuclear decision-making.



France and Germany said they had agreed to take "first concrete steps beginning this year", including German conventional participation in French nuclear exercises.