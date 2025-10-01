Gaza flotilla says Israeli vessels intimidated its boats as it nears blockade

The international flotilla trying to deliver aid to Gaza said Israeli vessels approached some of its boats and engaged in "dangerous and intimidatory manoeuvres" on Wednesday (Oct 1) as it neared the war-stricken strip. The mission's organisers said two Israeli "warships" had approached fast and encircled two of the flotilla's boats, Alma and Sirius.

All navigation and communication devices went down in what one organiser on board, Thiago Ávila, described in a press conference as a "cyber attack". The flotilla appeared to have recovered some communications. Israeli officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Global Sumud Flotilla consists of more than 40 civilian boats carrying about 500 people, among them parliamentarians, lawyers and activists including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

"DANGEROUS MANOEUVRES", DRONE ATTACK

The mission is the latest sea-borne attempt to break Israel's blockade of the Palestinian enclave to deliver food and medicine. It is currently within 222km of Gaza's coast, inside an area that Israel is policing to stop any boats approaching. It expects to arrive on Thursday morning if not intercepted.

"These hostile actions placed unarmed civilians from over 40 countries in grave danger," the flotilla said in a statement, adding that it will continue its course towards Gaza. It was not clear who operated the vessels that approached the flotilla.

A video post on the flotilla's Instagram page showed the silhouetted outline of what appeared to be a military vessel with a gun turret near the civilian boats. Reuters confirmed that the video was filmed from the vessel Sirius because its rigging and lines matched file imagery of the boat. Reuters could not confirm the identity of the other vessel in the video or when the video was taken.