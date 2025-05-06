Merz elected German chancellor after initial shock defeat

BERLIN: German conservative leader Friedrich Merz was elected chancellor by parliament on Tuesday (May 6) in a second round of voting after his new alliance with the centre-left Social Democrats was dealt a surprise defeat in the first attempt.

Merz's failure to win parliamentary backing at the first time of asking was a first for post-war Germany and an embarrassment for a man who had promised to revive economic growth at a time of global turbulence.

His CDU/CSU alliance won February's federal election and secured a coalition deal with the centre-left Social Democrats.

Their deal has mapped out plans to revive growth, such as reducing corporate taxes and lowering energy prices. It is also promising strong support for Ukraine and higher military spending.