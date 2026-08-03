‘I found my peace’: How Filipino and Thai migrants made Greenland home

SISIMIUT, Greenland: The summer sun is on its endless orbit above the horizon as Rid Mondejar, her friends and a gaggle of their children clamber onto rocks facing west into the fjords that feed the northern Atlantic Ocean.

This is trout season and there is a tasty prize for those willing to test their rod skills in the shifting waters off Sallinnguit, a tiny island connected to Sisimiut, Greenland’s second largest city and oldest continuously inhabited settlement.

The group of Filipinos has come to picnic and fish into the late evening. High above the Arctic Circle, this is now home for Mondejar, her family, and around 50 fellow compatriots.

“I found my peace here. Back home it's busy all the time, and here you can appreciate the slower pace of life,” said the 37-year-old native Cebuan, as her nine-year-old son Neo climbed and collected tiny seasnails along the boulders.

“If Neo was in the Philippines right now, I think he would just be sitting and watching television, maybe most of the day. So, I love it here because he can go out like this on a very sunny day and just enjoy being outside,” she said.