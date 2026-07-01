Iran prepares for late supreme leader's funeral

TEHRAN: Giant portraits of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's late supreme leader killed in US-Israeli airstrikes, hung from Tehran's Grand Mosalla on Tuesday (Jun 30) as workers raced to prepare for his grand funeral ceremony.

His funeral, initially delayed at the height of the Middle East war, will take place as Iran and the United States uphold a fragile ceasefire after signing a preliminary deal to halt the conflict.

Khamenei, a spiritual figure for many Shias, was killed aged 86 at his compound in the centre of the Iranian capital on Feb 28, the first day of the war.

His public funeral will begin on Saturday, with his body lying in state at the colossal complex in central Tehran that hosts major Friday prayers, official ceremonies and religious gatherings.

The bodies of his slain relatives will also be presented.

The ceremonies are expected to draw between 15 and 20 million mourners, according to officials, which would make it the biggest state funeral in the country's history.

Workers applied fresh paint across the venue, while a heavy police presence could be seen around the site.

Footage aired by state television showed workers welding metal structures as cranes lifted construction material around the complex.

With huge crowds expected, state television has been urging mourners to use public transport to reach the venue and issued public safety messages urging people to stay hydrated with temperatures set to rise during the funeral period.

An AFP journalist saw some lanes on major highways across the capital already closed, adding to Tehran's notoriously heavy traffic.

State television has also devoted much of its programming in recent days to documentaries on Khamenei's life.