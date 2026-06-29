Iran and US agree to halt attacks and renew talks: Report

DUBAI/WASHINGTON: Iran and the United States agreed to halt recent hostilities in the Gulf and renew talks regarding their dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported on Sunday (Jun 28), a move that could end tit-for-tat strikes that had threatened to unravel an interim peace agreement.

The two sides plan to meet on Tuesday in Qatar, Axios reported, citing a senior US official. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A return to diplomacy would follow several days of strikes and counterstrikes since an Iranian projectile hit a Singapore-flagged cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz last Thursday, with both the US and Iran accusing the other of breaking an interim ceasefire that was agreed to on Jun 17.

Iran launched missiles and drones at US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain early on Sunday, shortly after President Donald Trump threatened to wipe out the Iranian leadership if they did not stick to the agreement to end their war.

Meanwhile, Israel said on Sunday it had once again struck Iran-backed armed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, destroying underground infrastructure used by the group in a village in southern Lebanon. That came after another strike on Saturday, which closely followed its latest ceasefire deal with Lebanon to calm fighting that Iran says must end if the wider agreement is to stick.

The US military said earlier it had struck Iran again, hours after a tanker was hit in the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important energy shipping route, which Tehran has largely closed for most of the conflict.

"There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started," Trump said on social media, before the Axios report.

"If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!" he added. The 14-point interim peace accord was meant to halt the fighting, which the US and Israel started on Feb 28, and reopen the strait while talks proceeded on issues such as Iran's nuclear programme.

In a further sign of the frailty of the agreement, Iran canceled technical talks with the US that had been scheduled for Sunday, citing recent attacks on the country and unfulfilled conditions of the Memorandum of Understanding, a member of the Office of Preservation and Publication of the Works of Iran’s Supreme Leader told state TV.

"For example one of the reasons is checking if we have access to the unfrozen funds, if there is no access then this condition has not been fulfilled," Mehdi Fazaeili said.