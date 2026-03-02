live World
Israel says carrying out 'large-scale strikes' on Tehran
US President Donald Trump says the war on Iran could last a month.
The Israeli military said it launched "large-scale strikes" on Tehran on Monday (Mar 2), two days since the start of a US-Israeli campaign against Iran.
US President Donald Trump said 48 Iranian leaders had been killed, and that the war on Iran could last a month.
The strikes - and Iranian retaliation - sent shockwaves worldwide through sectors from shipping to air travel to oil, amid warnings of rising energy costs and disruption to business in the Gulf region.
Follow live.