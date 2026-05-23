US Secretary of State Rubio sees progress in Iran talks, more work to be done

HELSINGBORG: The United States has seen some progress towards a deal with Iran but more work is required, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday (May 22), while Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said the two sides' differences were deep and significant.

Intensifying diplomacy to end the conflict, Pakistan's military chief arrived in Tehran on Friday to press on with mediation efforts, and Iranian media reported that Iran's foreign minister and Pakistan's interior minister had met there.

Qatar also sent a negotiating team, which is working in coordination with the United States, to the Iranian capital to try to resolve the sides' main differences, six weeks into a fragile ceasefire.

While some gaps have been narrowed, there are still sticking points over Iran's enriched uranium and control over the Strait of Hormuz, whose closure since the start of the war has triggered a global energy crisis.

"There's been some progress. I wouldn't exaggerate it. I wouldn't diminish it," Rubio told reporters after a meeting of NATO ministers in Helsingborg in Sweden. "There's more work to be done. We're not there yet. I hope we get there."

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency, citing a source close to the negotiations, said negotiations were continuing. The source added that progress had been made on some issues, but no agreement would be reached until all disputed matters are resolved.

Rubio reiterated comments made on Thursday that Iran's plans for a tolling system for the strait through which a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flows were "unacceptable".

"We're dealing with a very difficult group of people, and if it doesn't change, then the president's been clear he has other options," Rubio said.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he was skipping his eldest son's wedding this weekend because he needs to remain in Washington "during this important period of time", without elaborating.